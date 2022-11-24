Vicky Kaushal says life ‘has not changed’ but ‘evolved’ after marriage with Katrina Kaif: ‘Sukoon hai, shanti hai…’

Actor Vicky Kaushal has been promoting his upcoming comedy Govinda Naam Mera with co-stars Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani, and director Shashank Khaitan. The four of them recently got chatting about the dance choreography in the film, in which both Vicky and Kiara’s characters play choreographers.

Speaking about the Disney Plus Hotstar release, Khaitan told Pinkvilla, “When we wrote the film, we were at the peak of the second lockdown. At the time we didn’t discuss where we will release it etc. Things looked bleak at the time. The partnership happened organically. (We said) Let the medium be whatever. We would love it to come in cinemas, but in today’s time, we have to stop the divide, ki yeh streaming hai, ye theatre hai, we all need to come together for our industry.”

Later, the group was asked who they would like to choreograph in real life if given a chance. While Bhumi said she would teach producer Karan Johar some steps, Kiara said she would choreograph Bhumi as the latter didn’t get a chance to groove to the film’s music on sets. But it was Vicky’s answer which won the round, as the actor said that he would like to choreograph moves for wife, actor Katrina Kaif: “I would like to choreograph Katrina Kaif, wo thik thak dance karti hai. Talented hai but better kar sakti hai. Aaj khaana nahi milega (She dances decently enough, she is talented, but I still feel she can do better).”

Over the years, Katrina has appeared in a number of chartbusters, including dance tracks like “Sheela Ki Jawaani” and “Chikni Chameli.”

Vicky was also questioned about how his life has changed after marriage. The actor said his life has definitely ‘evolved,’ adding, “Changed is a very strong word to use very easily, I would not say it has changed. I would say it has evolved. Life is better, sukoon hai, shanti hai, it is nice.”

Govinda Naam Mera also features Renuka Shahane, Dayanand Shetty and Amey Wagh. It will premiere on Disney Plus Hotstar on December 16.