Vicky Kaushal says Katrina Kaif is very ‘knowledgeable’: ‘Meri biwi is like a chalta firta doctor…’

At a recent event, Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal was all praise for his wife, actor Katrina Kaif, saying that she possesses qualities akin to those of a doctor and a scientist. According to Vicky, Katrina watches over him to make sure he is getting enough sleep and eating properly.

During the event, Vicky said, “You all don’t know much, but meri biwi is like a chalta firta doctor. She’s a scientist. Unhe bohot gyaan hai aur kuch zyada hi gyaan hai (She has a lot of knowledge). But she helps me a lot and is always making sure I am eating well, taking care of myself, sleeping well, and not just running around to work.”

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif got married in December 2021 after years of secrecy surrounding their romance. On social media, the two frequently make a splash with their admiration for one another.

Opening up about their wedding, Katrina had told indianexpress.com, “It felt exactly how you described it. It felt like it was a culmination of a beautiful journey, which was super unexpected for me. It just came out of nowhere. It literally did. The entire celebration, the three-day long ceremony of our marriage was filled with that much love, warmth and we could also feel everyone’s happiness. I could feel everyone was happy and that people’s wishes were with us.”

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal will next be seen in Govinda Naam Mera opposite Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani. Katrina Kaif was last seen in the movie Phone Bhoot opposite Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi.