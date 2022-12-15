Vicky Kaushal says Katrina Kaif has learnt Punjabi: ‘Bol leti hai thodi thodi’

Vicky Kaushal, who recently celebrated his first wedding anniversary with Katrina Kaif, is enjoying marital life. In an interview, Vicky was asked if Katrina has learnt any Punjabi words from him to which Vicky gave a reply in Punjabi.

Talking to Good Times, Vicky said, “Voti Punjabi bol lendi hai thodi thodi (My wife can talk in Punjabi a little bit).” When asked about his favourite Punjabi word, Vicky instantly said, “Haanji.” He shared that as kids they were taught to say ‘Hanji’ instead of ‘Haan’ and that has stuck with him till date. Vicky then said that the secret to a happy life is using the word ‘Hanji’ for everything. The Masaan actor shared that one of his favourite fan made videos is the one where the fan had edited together all his clips saying ‘Hanji’. He added that when talking to Katrina, he uses ‘Hanji’ a lot.

Vicky Kaushal also responded to a question about a collaboration with Katrina Kaif. The Raazi actor said that they are waiting for a good offer to come their way and they will choose a film that really excites them.

Vicky will next be seen in Govinda Naam Mera alongside Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the film will start streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar from December 16. His next release after the comedy film will be Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur.