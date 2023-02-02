scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 02, 2023
Vicky Kaushal says he’s not the ‘perfect husband’ to Katrina Kaif: ‘You learn a lot when you start living with a companion’

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif had tied the knot in Rajasthan in December 2021, after being in a relationship for a few years.

vicky kaushalVicky Kaushal with wife and actor Katrina Kaif. (Photo: Vicky/Instagram)
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are one of Bollywood’s most adored couples . The actors had dated for a few years before finally saying ‘I do’ in December, 2021. Katrina and Vicky tied the knot in an intimate but grand ceremony in Rajasthan.

Since their wedding, they have often been asked questions about life after marriage. In a recent interview with Lifestyle Asia, Vicky said that he doesn’t consider himself the ‘perfect husband.’ He said, “I don’t think I’m a perfect husband. I don’t think I’m perfect in any way, but I try to be the best version of a husband I can be at any given moment. Of course, tomorrow I will be better than I was yesterday but I always try to do the best that I can.” Vicky also added that he has grown a lot as a person just by living with Katrina in the past year.

“You learn a lot when you start living with a person and when you have a companion. I think in the past year, I’ve learned so much more than the years I was single because it’s just beautiful how you start understanding another person’s perspective and that makes you truly grow as a person. Every person is made of a few sets of colours, and then another person adds another set of colours and all of a sudden, you have a whole new range of colours that you’re made of. And that’s just amazing to feel that, you know?” the actor said.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif often share cute photos with each other on social media. Katrina is currently working on Sriram Raghavan’s upcoming film Merry Christmas, which also stars Vijay Sethupathi, while Vicky was last seen in the Disney Plus Hotstar movie Govinda Naam Mera with Kiara Advani.

First published on: 02-02-2023 at 09:01 IST
