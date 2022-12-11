scorecardresearch
Sunday, Dec 11, 2022

Vicky Kaushal says he’s married when Shehnaaz Gill asks if he wants to ‘phasao’ her: ‘Once you are a husband’

Vicky Kaushal graced Shehnaaz Gill's show Desi Vibes and spilled some beans about becoming a 'husband.'

Vicky Kaushal- Shehnaaz GillVicky Kaushal is the next guest on Desi Vibes With Shehnaaz Gill. (Photo: Shehnaaz Gill/Instagram)
Vicky Kaushal was the latest guest on Shehnaaz Gill’s new chat show Desi Vibes. With two Punjabis in the house, Shehnaaz and Vicky ensured the episode was full of life and laughter. In the beginning of the show, Shehnaaz called Vicky a ‘husband material’, but however later it seemed like she couldn’t help but flirt with the actor. 

Shehnaaz questioned Vicky about the film and asked, Iss mein maine triangle dekha, do do ladkiyan aapne ne phasa ke rakhi hui hain, aapka maan nahi karta mujhe phasane ka? (In the film you have wooed two girls, don’t you ever feel that you want to woo me too)?

 

Vicky laughed at the question and replied, “Aapne shuru mein bol na ki main ‘husband material hoon’. Ab main husband ho chuka hoon. Toh ‘husband material’ hone ka pehla rule ye hai, ki ek baar aap husband ban gaye toh phir aap ban gaye (You said at the beginning that I am a husband material. So now I have become a husband. The first rule of becoming a husband material is that once a husband, always a husband).” Shehnaaz clarified that she wants to work with Vicky and posed the question in terms of a film.

The Uri actor also reflected back on the time when he worked as an assistant director with Anurag Kashyap for Gangs Of Wasseypur. The actor said that he wanted to learn about how people come together to make a film. He said, “I learnt a lot. My whole film school was that.”

On the work front, Vicky will next be seen in Govinda Naam Mera opposite Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani. The film is all set to release on Disney Plus Hotstar on December 16. As for Shehnaaz, the actor will make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. 

