Wednesday, Nov 23, 2022

Vicky Kaushal says he wants to choreograph Katrina Kaif: ‘Voh theek thaak dance karti hai’

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif got married in December 2021. The couple will soon be celebrating their first wedding anniversary.

vicky kaushal, katrina kaifVicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif got married in 2021. (Photo: Katrina Kaif/Instagram)

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif got married in December 2021 and they are about to celebrate their first wedding anniversary in a few days. In a recent chat during the promotions of his upcoming film Govinda Naam Mera, Vicky was asked who he would like to choreograph from the film industry, since he plays a choreographer in the movie. Vicky instantly responded with Katrina Kaif’s name.

He jokingly told Pinkvilla, “I would like to choreograph Katrina Kaif. Voh theek thaak dance karti hai (She dances well).” He added, “Talented hai ladki, better kar sakti hai. (She is talented, can do better).” Katrina is one of the best dancers in Hindi cinema.

When asked about how his life has changed after getting married, the Sardar Udham actor said, “Changed I feel is a very strong word to use very easily. I would say life has evolved. Life is better. Sukoon hai, shanti hai (There is calm, peace). It’s nice. It’s really nice.”

Also Read |Darsheel Safary recalls touching moment when Aamir Khan came home, reveals he slept through 3 screenings of Taare Zameen Par: ‘I was a shameless child’

Earlier, during the promotions of Phone Bhoot, Katrina Kaif had spoken about her evolution as a dancer. “I could not dance. It’s not that they said that about me. No, I couldn’t dance. That was a fact. They were just stating the very obvious fact that was in front of them. I’ve said it many times before,” she told Bollywood Bubble.

At COP27, one hit and many misses
Can't be bought over: Jignesh Mevani's message in his poll pitch
After dry phase, ISRO back with a bang, eyes commercial market too
Shahrukh Alam writes: A solution to the problem of judicial pendency, pos...

Katrina said that it was choreographer Bosco Martis who boosted her confidence and set her on a path where she discovered her ability as a dancer. “So once I felt the confidence that I am a good dancer, I just had to figure out the way and then everything changed for me,” the actor said.

First published on: 23-11-2022 at 06:34:29 pm
