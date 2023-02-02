scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 02, 2023
Vicky Kaushal says he is flawed like everybody else: ‘I think a person in love is always..’

Vicky Kaushal opened up about his love for Katrina Kaif.

vicky kaushal, katrina kaifVicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif got married in 2021. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Listen to this article
Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal heaped praise on wife-actor Katrina Kaif in a recent interview. The actor said that he ‘loves’ his wife and also credited Katrina for bringing out the best version of him. 

In an interview with Lifestyle Asia, Vicky said, “I think a person in love is always the best version of themselves and I guess that’s what is radiating out of me. I love my wife. I love my family. I’m in love with life. And I guess that is what comes out. I think that is what reaches the audience.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

When asked about his fans adorable reactions over their love story, Vicky said, “I can only guess what makes them say these nice things about me but I’m grateful for these kind words. I’m as flawed as everybody else. But still, to be on the receiving end of such nice words, it’s humbling. It’s really nice and motivating.”

Vicky and Katrina got married in December 2021. On the work front, Vicky will next be seen in Meghana Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur. He will also be seen in Laxman Utekar’s next untitled film opposite Sara Ali Khan. 

First published on: 02-02-2023 at 15:15 IST
Tiger Shroff dances with Akshay Kumar on ‘Main Khiladi’, fan says ‘Bade miyan to bade miyan chote miyan shubhan allah’

