Vicky Kaushal says he is flawed like everybody else: ‘I think a person in love is always..’

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal heaped praise on wife-actor Katrina Kaif in a recent interview. The actor said that he ‘loves’ his wife and also credited Katrina for bringing out the best version of him.

In an interview with Lifestyle Asia, Vicky said, “I think a person in love is always the best version of themselves and I guess that’s what is radiating out of me. I love my wife. I love my family. I’m in love with life. And I guess that is what comes out. I think that is what reaches the audience.”

When asked about his fans adorable reactions over their love story, Vicky said, “I can only guess what makes them say these nice things about me but I’m grateful for these kind words. I’m as flawed as everybody else. But still, to be on the receiving end of such nice words, it’s humbling. It’s really nice and motivating.”

Vicky and Katrina got married in December 2021. On the work front, Vicky will next be seen in Meghana Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur. He will also be seen in Laxman Utekar’s next untitled film opposite Sara Ali Khan.