Vicky Kaushal says he feels ‘truly settled’ with Katrina Kaif, reveals she keeps him grounded: ‘She is a mirror to me’

Bollywood actors Sidharth Malhotra and Vicky Kaushal graced the latest episode of Disney Plus Hotstar’s Koffee with Karan Season 7. The two shared a fun camaraderie on the Koffee couch and opened up about their respective romantic lives.

In the episode, Karan Johar claimed credit for Vicky Kaushal’s love story with Katrina Kaif, as in an earlier episode Vicky had pretended to faint after finding out that she knew about his existence in the first place. Talking about life with Katrina, Vicky said, “It feels great. I truly feel settled. It’s a very beautiful feeling to have that companion, to find that life partner. She’s a wonderful soul and one of the wisest and the most compassionate persons I know. I truly am lucky to find that in her. She really grounds me. She’s like a mirror to me. She states hard facts that I need to know. I truly feel fortunate.”

When KJo asked if he had ever imagined that he would marry Katrina one day, the Uri actor answered, “Whatever happened last season on this couch—it was really my moment to know that she knows about me. We had never met before that.” The couple got married in December last year in an intimate wedding that kept their fans guessing till the last minute. Regarding the super secretive wedding, Vicky shared that memes about the marriage would get shared on the friends’ group just before the wedding. “We had a blast reading those messages. Some of the most random things were being said…Something about drones being shot down.”

The previous episode of the show featured cousins Sonam and Arjun Kapoor. Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor-Sara Ali Khan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Akshay Kumar, Vijay Deverakonda-Ananya Panday, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Aamir Khan have also featured on Koffee with Karan’s latest season.

Koffee with Karan Season 7 is available to stream on Disney Plus Hotstar.