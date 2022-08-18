scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 17, 2022

Vicky Kaushal says he feels ‘truly settled’ with Katrina Kaif, reveals she keeps him grounded: ‘She is a mirror to me’

Vicky Kaushal opened up about his relationship with Katrina Kaif in the latest episode of Karan Johar's show Koffee with Karan Season 7. The show is available to stream on Disney Plus Hotstar.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
August 18, 2022 1:40:22 am
katrina kaf birthday vicky kaushalVicky Kaushal talks about his marriage with Katrina Kaif. (Photo: Instagram/Vicky Kaushal)

Bollywood actors Sidharth Malhotra and Vicky Kaushal graced the latest episode of Disney Plus Hotstar’s Koffee with Karan Season 7. The two shared a fun camaraderie on the Koffee couch and opened up about their respective romantic lives.

In the episode, Karan Johar claimed credit for Vicky Kaushal’s love story with Katrina Kaif, as in an earlier episode Vicky had pretended to faint after finding out that she knew about his existence in the first place. Talking about life with Katrina, Vicky said, “It feels great. I truly feel settled. It’s a very beautiful feeling to have that companion, to find that life partner. She’s a wonderful soul and one of the wisest and the most compassionate persons I know. I truly am lucky to find that in her. She really grounds me. She’s like a mirror to me. She states hard facts that I need to know. I truly feel fortunate.”

Also Read |Koffee with Karan Season 7: Can someone write a better script for Karan Johar, please?

When KJo asked if he had ever imagined that he would marry Katrina one day, the Uri actor answered, “Whatever happened last season on this couch—it was really my moment to know that she knows about me. We had never met before that.” The couple got married in December last year in an intimate wedding that kept their fans guessing till the last minute. Regarding the super secretive wedding, Vicky shared that memes about the marriage would get shared on the friends’ group just before the wedding. “We had a blast reading those messages. Some of the most random things were being said…Something about drones being shot down.”

The previous episode of the show featured cousins Sonam and Arjun Kapoor. Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor-Sara Ali Khan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Akshay Kumar, Vijay Deverakonda-Ananya Panday, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Aamir Khan have also featured on Koffee with Karan’s latest season.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 17, 2022: Why you should read ‘Remission’ or ‘Free Speech...Premium
UPSC Key-August 17, 2022: Why you should read ‘Remission’ or ‘Free Speech...
BJP shake-up: Gadkari & Shivraj out of Parliamentary Board, Yediyurap...Premium
BJP shake-up: Gadkari & Shivraj out of Parliamentary Board, Yediyurap...
Crypto romance scams: ‘Asian women’ on Twitter are coming for...Premium
Crypto romance scams: ‘Asian women’ on Twitter are coming for...
Cheetahs are set to arrive in India, what the big cats have to sayPremium
Cheetahs are set to arrive in India, what the big cats have to say

Koffee with Karan Season 7 is available to stream on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 18-08-2022 at 01:40:22 am

Most Popular

1

Madhavan on why Laal Singh Chaddha failed while Rocketry was a success: 'My film was a biopic, could've worked in any time...'

2

Xavier Prof speaks up: It was a witch trial, I was slutshamed for my Insta pictures

3

Nitin Gadkari, Shivraj Singh Chouhan dropped from BJP's parliamentary board

4

Explained: Why has FIFA banned India, and what happens to Indian football now?

5

Nitin Gadkari, Shivraj Singh Chouhan dropped from BJP’s parliamentary board

Featured Stories

Zakia Soman writes: Justice died a thousand deaths when rapists and murde...
Zakia Soman writes: Justice died a thousand deaths when rapists and murde...
Killing of a Kashmiri Pandit: Normal life remains a distant dream for Pan...
Killing of a Kashmiri Pandit: Normal life remains a distant dream for Pan...
Did asteroids bring water to Earth? Findings of the Hayabusa-2 probe, exp...
Did asteroids bring water to Earth? Findings of the Hayabusa-2 probe, exp...
Explained: Why TikTok’s algorithms, content moderation models are being a...
Explained: Why TikTok’s algorithms, content moderation models are being a...
In blow for EPS, HC orders status quo in AIADMK, restores OPS top post
In blow for EPS, HC orders status quo in AIADMK, restores OPS top post
Former RSS pracharak, ex-MP Om Mathur included in BJP poll panel
Former RSS pracharak, ex-MP Om Mathur included in BJP poll panel
Why you should read ‘Remission’ or ‘Free Speech vs Hate Speech’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Remission’ or ‘Free Speech vs Hate Speech’

Premium
Why has FIFA banned India, and what happens now?
Explained

Why has FIFA banned India, and what happens now?

Centre grants VIP security cover to industrialist Gautam Adani

Centre grants VIP security cover to industrialist Gautam Adani

Justice died a thousand deaths when rapists in the Bilkis Bano case were set free
Opinion

Justice died a thousand deaths when rapists in the Bilkis Bano case were set free

Xavier Prof: It was a witch trial, I was slutshamed for my Insta pics

Xavier Prof: It was a witch trial, I was slutshamed for my Insta pics

CUET phase 4: Yet again, many candidates return without taking exam

CUET phase 4: Yet again, many candidates return without taking exam

Pancholi physically, verbally abused Jiah Khan in 2012, her mother tells court

Pancholi physically, verbally abused Jiah Khan in 2012, her mother tells court

Virat Kohli on mental health: ‘Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone’

Virat Kohli on mental health: ‘Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone’

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Inside David Dhawan's birthday bash
Inside David Dhawan’s birthday bash: Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan, Anupam Kher attend bash
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Aug 17: Latest News
Advertisement