Vicky Kaushal on shooting for Sardar Udham after injury: ‘I had 13 stitches on my face’

Vicky Kaushal plays the revolutionary Sardar Udham Singh in Amazon Prime Video’s upcoming film Sardar Udham. Sardar Udham Singh was the revolutionary who shot Michael O’Dwyer, a former lieutenant governor of Punjab and the man responsible for the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

The actor hopes that the Shoojit Sircar film can acquaint people with the freedom fighter. “Sardar Udham Singh and many other people who gave their lives for our freedom struggle get lost in a line, paragraph or a page in our history books. Sardar Udham Singh was probably that one line, paragraph or a page in the book.”

He added, “But because I had heard his stories from my grandparents and parents, there was always this connection straight from my core where I related to that man. I related to his angst.”

Vicky Kaushal also shared that the stories about the Jallianwala Bagh massacre made him even more sensitive towards his character’s arc. He said, “Jallianwala Bagh massacre hit home in the most brutal way. A person who promised to avenge that bloodshed, not in India but in the heart of the British empire. For me, it is a story of resilience, bravery, patience and a passionate person.”

Talking about challenges in playing Sardar Udham Singh, he said, “Through this film, I wanted to explore that factor in me also. It’s not the easiest role to touch. It’s also a character that isn’t widely documented in our history books.”

Vicky Kaushal also feels that freedom fighters haven’t got their due. He said, “If you go about reading books on him or the Jallianwala Bagh episode or even the Indian freedom struggle, you’ll find different stories about the same person. You’ll find different names, identities and faces. How do you tap into what was at the core of the person?”

Vicky has played various roles, almost all of them convincingly. And he believes he has achieved the same in Sardar Udham by surrendering to his director’s vision. He said, “The only way to play this part was to completely surrender to Shoojit’s vision. The more I heard him, I realised how well he understood that era and how deeply he has studied the freedom struggle.”

There were rumours that Vicky Kaushal was injured on Sardar Udham’s set. The actor, however, clarified that he was injured during another shoot but is sporting the scars in this film. “I did not get injured on this film. I got injured on another film, which was four days before we could start shooting for Sardar Udham. I had 13 stitches on my cheek. The first picture that I sent was to Shoojit da and he said, ‘Don’t worry, you come with the stitches, Sardar Udham Singh will have stitches’.”

“So, the scar that you see on my face as Sardar Udham Singh is a real scar. There are many different looks in the film. As you saw in the trailer, he kept changing his identity and his passports to reach London. I had to lose and gain weight several times for Sardar Udham Singh. I had to look 19 to 40 convincingly too,” Vicky concluded.

Sardar Udham releases on October 16 on Amazon Prime Video.