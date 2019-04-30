Sardar Udham Singh first look: Vicky Kaushal is a no-nonsense revolutionary

The first look of Vicky Kaushal as revolutionary Udham Singh is out. In the photo from the Shoojit Sircar directorial Sardar Udham Singh, Kaushal sports a no-nonsense expression and simple clothes.

The biopic is set in the 1940s when the revolutionary Udham Singh assassinated Michael O’Dwyer, former Lieutenant Governor of Punjab of British India to avenge the horrors of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

On April 13, 1919, under the orders of Brigadier-General Reginald Dyer, O’Dwyer ordered his troops to fire at a gathering of over 2000 people who were gathered at Amritsar’s Jallianwala Bagh to peacefully protest the arrest and deportation of two leaders, Satya Pal and Saifuddin Kitchlew. The massacre killed over a thousand people and many were left injured.

Talking about his upcoming project, director Shoojit Sircar said, “I chose this event as it is one of the most pivotal revolutionary contributions to the freedom movement which has albeit gone unnoticed for generations. Udham’s struggle and sacrifice is a very important story for today’s audiences to be made aware of, and I have collaborated with my esteemed writers Riteish Shah and Shubendu Bhattacharya, along with my friend and producer Ronnie Lahiri once again for this humble tribute to the maverick freedom fighter and his story.”

“Vicky is unquestionably one of the most dynamic actors we have today, and together we shoulder great responsibility to deliver due justice in bringing alive this inspiring story onscreen,” he added.

Vicky Kaushal, who is excited to be directed by Shoojit Sircar, had earlier said, “It’s a surreal feeling because it’s like a dream come true as I am finally getting to work with him. I have always been a big admirer of how Shoojit sir looks at his stories. The way he is looking at the character (Udham Singh) and the world is extraordinary as well as beautiful.”

The URI actor is currently shooting for the period drama in St. Petersburg, Russia.

Earlier it was Irrfan Khan who was signed for the project, but the actor had to be replaced after he was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour.

The biopic is scheduled to hit the screens next year in 2020.