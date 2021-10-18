Sardar Udham gets 9.2 IMDb rating, Vicky Kaushal expresses ‘heartfelt gratitude’

Vicky Kaushal is celebrating the success of Sardar Udham. The Shoojit Sircar directorial, which has been receiving overwhelming response from audience as well as critics, has now become one of the highest rated films on IMDb. On Monday, Vicky shared the news with his fans. He informed that the film has received 9.2 rating on IMDb. “9.2!!! Aap sab ne toh Udham macha diya. Heartfelt gratitude for all the love pouring in for #SardarUdham,” he wrote along with a poster of the film. As of now, the film has received 7300 votes on the user generated database.

Sardar Udham marked Vicky’s first project with Shoojit Sircar. On Sunday, Vicky shared several photos on his Instagram account and thanked Shoojit for “an experience that took a lot out of me.” He dedicated the film to Udham Singh, on whom the film is based on, and to Irrfan Khan, who passed away in 2020 after a long battle with cancer.

“Thank You @shoojitsircar Sir for taking me back in time and making me meet your #SardarUdham. An experience that took a lot out of me and gave a lot more in return. This one’s for the two friends that you always wish to keep alive, Udham Singh and Irrfan Saab,” Vicky wrote as the caption of the post.

The Indian Express’ film critic Shubhra Gupta called the film “A turbulent slice of India’s colonial past.”

“At one point, we hear a young rebel speak about how they cannot be biased or casteist or communal, and how ‘equality for all’ is the most important thing. If things had been different, if those young rebels had lived long enough to shape India, would their thoughts have made the country a different place? When Udham Singh is repeatedly asked his name, and brutally tortured for his silence, he thrusts out his arm on which is tattooed: Ram Mohammad Singh Azad. Would that composite name be given any credence in today’s India? And is this the country those young rebels gave up their lives for? It bears thinking deeply about,” she mentioned in her review.

Sardar Udham released on October 15. It is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.