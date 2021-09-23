Vicky Kaushal starrer Sardar Udham to release on Amazon Prime Video: ‘The story of a revolutionary’

The much awaited film Sardar Udham featuring Vicky Kaushal in the titular role is all set to premiere digitally on Amazon Prime Video. The Shoojit Sircar directorial will have a digital release in October.

A heart wrenching story of retribution, Sardar Udham will showcase the journey of the gallant man who made sure the world never forgets the lives of his beloved brethren who were brutally killed in the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre of 1919.

Vicky Kaushal shared the news via an Instagram post and wrote, ” My heart is filled with love as we bring to you the story of a revolutionary. This October, watch #SardarUdhamOnPrime.”

Vijay Subramaniam, director and head, content, Amazon Prime Video in a statement shared that with every story that they present, they ensure that the narrative is replete with emotions and depth that finds a place in the heart of every viewer.

“Continuing a great partnership with Rising Sun Films, we are proud to present Sardar Udham, a stirring story of courage, fortitude and fearlessness, from the buried treasures of our history and culture. The untold heroic story of Udham Singh needed to be narrated to the world and we are certain that our viewers across the spectrum will be inspired by this film that honours the life of one of the greatest martyrs in Indian history, whose profound and heart wrenching sacrifice avenged the death of many innocents,” he added.

Producer Ronnie Lahiri on his part added, “It has been exhilarating to create this film that showcases and acknowledges Udham Singh’s patriotism and deep-rooted, selfless love for his motherland. Two decades worth of research and understanding has been put by the team to present this untold story. Vicky has worked tirelessly to bring out the real essence of Udham Singh’s myriad emotions throughout his life’s journey. We are glad to continue our prolific collaboration with Amazon Prime Video and are thrilled to share this historical epic story with a global audience.”