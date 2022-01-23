Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan wrap up film with Laxman Utekar, Sharib Hashmi shares photos: ‘Dream team…’

Actor Sharib Hashmi took to Instagram and announced that the untitled film with Laxman Utekar, starring Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan has been wrapped up. In his emotional post, he mentioned that they had made beautiful memories with the ‘dream team’. He was full of praise for Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan, and said that he was a ‘big fan’ of the actors now.

He wrote, “Made beautiful memories on the sets of this beautiful (yet untitled) film with a dream team produced by the awesommme @maddockfilms @pvijan. Director Saaab @laxman.utekar sirrr matlab aapne dil jeet liya ekdum ich @raghav_dop mere bhaii you’re a sweetheart @vickykaushal09 ab main aur bada wala fan ho gaya hoon yaarrr tumhara, @saraalikhan95 aap staron jaisa behave.. kyun nahin karti yaarr, you’re such a sweetheart really. @therakeshbedi sir truly honoured to share screen space with you #SushmitaMukherjee ji aap behadd kamaaal Hain, #NeerajSood bhaiii kab hoga apna aamna saamna #Inaamulhaq mere bhai apni pehli film jismein hum saath nahin thhe par phir bhi saath saath rahe.” Vicky commented on the photo, “Mere Bhai!”

He added, “Dialect Coach Pratiksha ji naye naye Indori shabd sikhaane ke liye bahut bahut Shukriyaa. The very efficient direction team #SujitDubey #Pavani #Aparajita #JuniorUtekar. Thank you everybody and the entire team of this film who made this journey so smooth and memorable.”

Sharib shared several photos, where the team is seen cheering. The shooting took place in Indore. Vicky and Sara were seen last month shooting for the film.