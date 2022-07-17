Vicky Kaushal rocks the clean-shaved look in the pool with his gang, see pics from his vacation with Katrina Kaif

Bollywood’s favorite couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif seem to be having a blast during their Maldives vacation. Vicky has just dropped new pictures with his boy gang. Taking to Instagram, Vicky posted a series of photos in which the gang is seen posing in the pool. The actor wrote in the caption, “Pulling your attention.”

The pictures feature Vicky, his brother, actor Sunny Kaushal, filmmakers Kabir Khan, Anand Tiwari and few of their family and friends. The group was all smiles with Vicky sporting his clean-shaved look.

Katrina recently celebrated her 39th birthday with her friends and family in an undisclosed location. Earlier today the actor dropped a picture with two of her friends, television host Mini Mathur and filmmaker Karishma Kohli. She captioned the post, “My girls,” with a blue heart emoticon. All the three ladies donned white summer outfits while they posed on a yacht.

Vicky took to social media and dropped a beautiful picture of his wife Katrina and wished her Happy Birthday. The actor wrote, “Baar baar din yeh aaye… baar baar dil yeh gaaye. Happy Birthday my love!!!,” with multiple red heart emoticons.

On the work front, the actor-couple has a slew of projects lined up. Vicky will be seen in the movies Govinda Naam Mera, Laxman Utekar’s untitled film with Sara Ali Khan, Anand Tiwari’s untitled and Megha Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur with Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Sheikh. As for Katrina Kaif, she will be soon seen in Phone Bhoot, co-starring Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She also has Tiger 3 with Salman Khan and Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi.