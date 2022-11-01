Vicky Kaushal shares his review of Katrina Kaif’s Phone Bhoot: ‘Masti aur pagalpan hai yeh film’

Actor Vicky Kaushal has always expressed his awe for wife Katrina Kaif, and on Tuesday, he took to social media to praise her latest film Phone Bhoot. A special screening for the horror comedy was held for industry personalities on Halloween. The screening was attended by Aahana Kumra, Shweta Tripathi, Mukesh Chhabra, Rajesh Khattar and others.

Sharing his review of the film, Vicky wrote on Instagram stories, “Full front foot pe aake masti aur pagalpan hai yeh film (This is a confident film full of madness and fun). Go laugh your heads off in a theatre near you.”

Phone Bhoot is the latest in a new wave of horror comedies emerging out of Bollywood. Interest in the genre was renewed after the success of Stree, and was cemented earlier this year, with the blockbuster Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Inspired by Hollywood’s hit Ghostbusters franchise, Phone Bhoot also stars Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The film is directed by Gurmmeet Singh, and will be released in theatres on Friday.

Katrina and Vicky tied the knot in December 2021, after dating quietly for a couple of years. After staying silent about their rumoured relationship the entire time they were dating, Katrina and Vicky have since spoken about married life in multiple interviews. Speaking to ETimes, Katrina said that there is a ‘lot of calmness and stability’ in her life after Vicky entered it. Meanwhile, Vicky told Hello magazine, “Katrina is a great influence in every aspect of my life. I’m very fortunate to have found a life partner in her because she’s an extremely wise, intelligent and compassionate person.”

Katrina also has Merry Christmas, Tiger 3 and Jee Le Zaraa in the pipeline, while Vicky will next be seen in director Laxman Utekar’s new film opposite Sara Ali Khan.