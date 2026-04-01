Vicky Kaushal ‘shook’ by Dhurandhar 2, hails Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar: ‘Aap sab Dhurandhar ho’

Vicky Kaushal, who first rose to fame with Aditya Dhar’s Uri: The Surgical Strike, has now reviewed the filmmaker’s second directorial, Dhurandhar. Taking to Instagram Stories, the actor shared his thoughts on the film, praising both the director and Ranveer Singh, and calling the entire team “Dhurandhar.”

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He wrote, “Aditya Dhar! I am so shook, so proud, and in absolute awe of the craft, hard work, and sincerity with which you have made this film. Nothing short of a gold standard. You deserve every bit of this success. Congratulations, bhai.”

Vicky Kaushal’s Instagram story. Vicky Kaushal’s Instagram story.

Vicky also lauded Ranveer Singh’s performance, writing, “Ranveer Singh, you inspire me, brother. Your finesse and flair as an actor are unmatched. Honsla Eendhan Badla.”