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Vicky Kaushal ‘shook’ by Dhurandhar 2, hails Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar: ‘Aap sab Dhurandhar ho’
Vicky Kaushal is among the few Bollywood stars to openly praise the film, after Kangana Ranaut.
Vicky Kaushal, who first rose to fame with Aditya Dhar’s Uri: The Surgical Strike, has now reviewed the filmmaker’s second directorial, Dhurandhar. Taking to Instagram Stories, the actor shared his thoughts on the film, praising both the director and Ranveer Singh, and calling the entire team “Dhurandhar.”
He wrote, “Aditya Dhar! I am so shook, so proud, and in absolute awe of the craft, hard work, and sincerity with which you have made this film. Nothing short of a gold standard. You deserve every bit of this success. Congratulations, bhai.”
Vicky also lauded Ranveer Singh’s performance, writing, “Ranveer Singh, you inspire me, brother. Your finesse and flair as an actor are unmatched. Honsla Eendhan Badla.”
He further appreciated the supporting cast, including R. Madhavan and Rakesh Bedi. “Madhavan sir, you were a joy to watch. Rakesh Bedi sir, tussi kamaal ho — big hug! Mustafa Ahmed, swaad aa gaya!” he added.
The actor also gave a shoutout to the film’s editing, music, and “each and every department,” once again calling the entire team “Dhurandhar.” The actor, however, didn’t mention the name of actors Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Rampal.
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Vicky Kaushal is among the few Bollywood stars to openly praise the film, after Kangana Ranaut, Kartik Aaryan. Several others have remained reserved, with actors like Aamir Khan and Boman Irani stating that they haven’t watched the film yet, though they have heard about its strong box office performance. Meanwhile, actors from the South like Allu Arjun, Jr NTR, and Rishab Shetty have been all praises for the film.
Dhurandhar 2 box office collection
Meanwhile, Dhurandhar 2 continues its stellar run at the box office. The film has crossed ₹1078.38 crore gross in India, while its worldwide collection has surpassed the ₹1300 crore mark, beating the lifetime earnings of its prequel. According to Jio Studios, the film has earned ₹1023 crore in India and ₹342 crore overseas, with a net India collection of ₹867 crore. The Dhurandhar franchise has now collectively surpassed the lifetime collections of both the Pushpa and Baahubali series.
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