Vicky Kaushal reveals secret wish he sent out to the universe six years ago and it’s not Katrina Kaif

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal, who will next be seen in the film Sam Bahadur, took to social media and revealed his manifestation in 2017 that led director Meghana Gulzar to cast him in the role of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. The actor said that while they were filming for Raazi in Punjab six years ago, Meghana made a passing mention of Sam Bahadur.

Taking to Instagram, Vicky shared a picture with Meghana and wrote, “6 years ago, in 2017, while Shooting for ‘Raazi’ here in Punjab, on this very terrace… @meghnagulzar briefly mentioned #Samबहादुर for the first time, as one of her future projects. Quietly in my heart, I sent out a wish to the universe… to one day be considered for the role…Today… sitting on the same terrace with Meghna, as we are set for an all-nighter, shooting for a beautiful episode from Sam’s life. Living Sam is probably the most magical journey I’m on as an Actor!”

Sam Manekshaw was the first Indian Army officer to be promoted to the rank of field marshal and was also the Chief of the Army Staff of the Indian Army during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971.

Sam Bahadur also stars Fatima Sana Sheikh and Sanya Malhotra. The film will hit theatres on December 1, 2023.