Tuesday, Dec 20, 2022

Vicky Kaushal reveals how parents reacted to his decision of marrying Katrina Kaif, says he will never cheat in a relationship

Vicky Kaushal called his marriage to Katrina Kaif 'beautiful' and said that it's the best chapter of his life. The actor also opened up about his parents' fondness towards her.

katrina kaif and vicky kaushalKatrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married last year in December. (Photo: Katrina Kaif/Instagram)

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif may have completed a year of marriage, but the two seem to be like teenagers in love. In their interviews, the lovebirds are often seen talking about how lovely their partner is and their undying love towards each other.

For the promotions of Govinda Naam Mera, Vicky even spoke about how he believes in loyalty, and would never be caught in a polyamory situation like his character. “I believe in loyalty and consider myself a true Taurus in that regard. Loyalty is one of the most crucial and important foundations in any relationship, not only in a romantic relationship but in any relationship. Be it friendship, a romantic relationship, brothers, sisters, mother, father, or anything else. So that is my personal take,” he told Filmfare.

The actor also called his marriage ‘beautiful’ and the best chapter of his life. Vicky said that it’s the most wonderful feeling to have a companion with whom one connects and they understand each other thoroughly. He added, “Because it puts you in a peaceful, blissful state of mind that makes you feel loved all the time. And when you feel loved, you feel like giving love not just at home but outside the house as well. It just brings out the best version of yourself.”

 

The Sardar Uddham actor stated that if one is the best version of themselves, they are in a beautiful state of mind. He said that having Katrina as his companion for life is “just the most beautiful thing to happen.”

While the 34-year-old did not reveal the moment when he fell in love with her, he did open up about his parents’ reaction to his decision of marrying her. He said, “They were very happy. They are extremely fond of her. They’re extremely in love with the person that she is. I think when there’s goodness in your heart, it always just reflects in everything that you do and everything that you are.”

Heaping his wife with praises, Vicky Kaushal added that there are many things that make her special but what stands out is her goodness. He said, “She’s wise, she’s kind and she’s extremely respectful to people around her. She’s never said anything negative about anyone around her in the years I’ve known her. That is something that I truly admire and respect about her, because I’ve not seen anyone like that. Sometimes without any malice, sometimes without any intention, you tend to speak about someone critically but I’ve never seen her do that.”

First published on: 20-12-2022 at 11:38:28 am
