Vicky Kaushal reveals Katrina Kaif saved him from paying hefty amount to her sisters during ‘joota chupai’: ‘Katrina ne jo daant lagayi hai..’

Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif had narrated the story behind the Indian tradition of ‘joota chupai’ at her wedding when she came to promote her film Phone Bhoot on The Kapil Sharma Show. Recently, her actor-husband Vicky Kaushal gave a detailed account of the same when he appeared on the show to promote his Disney Plus Hotstar film, Govinda Naam Mera. He revealed how Katrina only saved him from paying a hefty amount to her sisters to get back his shoes as a part of the ritual.

During the episode, actor-comedian Kapil Sharma asked Vicky that since Katrina has six sisters, the ritual of ‘joota chupai’ must have cost him a lot of money. Vicky shared, “Mere do bhai hain Ludhiana se jinhone merko bola tension na lo, hum sambbhaal lenge (Two of my brothers from Ludhiana told me that they will take care of it). The moment I was going to the mandap, Katrina’s sisters came and started pulling my shoes, even my brothers were like, ‘Nahi lene denge (We won’t let you take them).’ But I told them, ‘Le lo jo lena hai’ and they hid the shoes somewhere.”

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif got married on December 9, 2021, in Rajasthan. The couple had a day wedding. Vicky continued, “By the time our ‘pheras’ got over, Katrina wanted to click pictures before sunset. But then the sun was going down and the groom didn’t have his shoes. Uss time Katrina ne sabko daant lagayi, ‘joota kahan hai iska?’ (At that time Katrina lost her cool and scolded everyone asking for my shoes).”

The Uri actor added that since his brothers had no clue where the shoes were, Katrina asked her sisters to get his shoes. Though her sisters wanted to take money before returning the shoes, Katrina told them, “Merko nahi pata paison ka, joote laao (I don’t care about the money, get his shoes.).” An elated Vicky concluded, “Free mein aaye hain joote aur chadhaye gaye hain (They returned the shoes for free).”

Vicky and Katrina eventually ended up clicking some dreamy pictures on the day of their wedding. Talking about her wedding day, Katrina had earlier told indianexpress.com, “It felt like it was a culmination of a beautiful journey, which was super unexpected for me. It just came out of nowhere. It literally did.”