Vicky Kaushal reveals his friends’ reaction to Katrina Kaif being his wife, says wedding was ‘best days of my life’

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif left fans surprised when they decided to walk the aisle last year. The couple had been dating for a while but kept it hush-hush. And now, the Sardar Udham actor has opened up about being married and also revealed his friends’ reaction to Katrina being his wife.

At the IIFA event, Vicky interacted with content creator Kusha Kapila for a fun segment. While he spoke about his fitness routine and work, the actor was asked about how he feels as a married man. “It’s going good. I actually feel settled. I think that’s the appropriate word. God has been kind, be it my personal or professional life,” Vicky said with a broad grin on his face.

Kusha then left him embarrassed as she quizzed how his friends’ reaction to him being married to Katrina Kaif. Vicky replied that they have now gotten used to it, “They were at the wedding and now hung around for a long time. So they are cool about it.”

He also revealed that people at his wedding tagged him as the ‘chillest groom’. The Manmarziyaan actor said that during the functions, he would be in his shorts and tee till the last moment while his friends would be in sherwanis. “I would be like mujhe naha ke bas kapde hi toh pehanne hai (I just need to take a bath and change),” he said, adding that the three-day wedding festivities were the ‘best days’ of his life.

On a final note Vicky Kaushal spoke about how he was excited to be at IIFA in person and be able to celebrate cinema with his fans. At the event, he was awarded the Best Actor for his performance in Sardar Udham.