Vicky Kaushal shows off his new look as he shares gorgeous view from his home, see photo

Vicky Kaushal is looking forward to his next project. On Monday, the actor posted a picture of himself flaunting his new look. He shared the photo with a caption that read, “What next?” While the question received several hilarious comments, his fans were eager to know about his next film. Vicky’s latest post has come after he announced that he has wrapped up the yet-untitled Laxman Utekar directorial. The project will see Vicky sharing screen space with Sara Ali Khan.

Vicky announced the wrap up of the untitled film with a perfect picture also featuring Sara. Sharing the photo on Instagram, Vicky said the shooting experience was “amazing”. He added, “Each day of filming this beautiful story has been memorable for me. Going to miss you guys terribly and all the madness involved. Also, a very big thank you to the wonderful people of Indore who have been so cooperative and full of love. Thank You! See you all soon at the movies!”

Vicky Kaushal shared this post on his Instagram stories on Sunday. (Photo: Vicky Kaushal/Instagram) Vicky Kaushal shared this post on his Instagram stories on Sunday. (Photo: Vicky Kaushal/Instagram)

Sara Ali Khan also shared the picture and thanked Vicky Kaushal for pushing her to do better. “Thank you for always being so understanding and always pushing me to do better and better. @vickykaushal09 🤗🤗🤗 every day with you on set has been a blast. From enjoying Punjabi songs and bonfires to early morning drives and copious cups of chai. Thank you for making this journey so memorable for me. You’re one of the most humble, talented and gifted actors I’ve met, and I’m so privileged that I got to share screen space with you and learn so much from you,” she wrote in a long note.

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal has Sam Bahadur, The Great Indian Family and Govinda Naam Mera in the pipeline.