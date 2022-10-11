scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 11, 2022

Vicky Kaushal reacts to wife Katrina Kaif’s role in Phone Bhoot: ‘Meri cute-ni bani Bhoot-ni’

The trailer of Phone Bhoot was released on Monday. The horror-comedy stars Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the lead roles.

vicky kaushal katrina kaifVicky Kaushal reacted to the trailer of Katrina Kaif's Phone Bhoot. (Photo: Vicky Kaushal/Instagram)

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal reacted to his wife Katrina Kaif’s upcoming film Phone Bhoot’s trailer, which was released on Monday. The horror-comedy also stars Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi in lead roles.

Resharing the trailer of the film on Instagram, Kaushal wrote, “Meri cute-ni bani Bhoot-ni.” He also added a couple of heart emojis. Filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar, who shares a close bond with Katrina also commented on the trailer and joked, “Finally you are playing yourself 😂👻❤️.”

Vicky Kaushal shared the trailer of Phone Bhoot.
Earlier, Katrina had also shared how Kaushal found the Phone Bhoot trailer to be “fun”. During the trailer launch event, she said, “Vicky absolutely loved the trailer. He had such a good reaction, that gave us even more confidence and happiness. He feels that the film is something which is fun and people are going to connect to.”

The trailer of Phone Bhoot has been received well by the audience. A comment on the trailer read, “The trailer of phone bhoot is very appealing…hopefully movie will be as good as trailer.” Another viewer wrote, “This looks like a fun time at the movies. The Bollywood references and the meta jokes are hilarious. Can’t wait.” A few others expressed their excitement on seeing Katrina back on the screens. She was last seen alongside Akshay Kumar in the 2021 film Sooryavanshi.

Phone Bhoot is directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath. It has been produced by Excel Entertainment which is headed by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar. The film is slated to hit the theatres on November 4, 2022.

