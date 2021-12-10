Here’s how Vicky Kaushal reacted when Kapil Sharma asked him about meeting Katrina Kaif secretly

Comedian Kapil Sharma has released uncensored footage from an earlier episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, which featured actor Vicky Kaushal and director Shoojit Sircar as special guests. Vicky recently tied the knot with Katrina Kaif, and during his appearance on the Kapil Sharma Show, he was asked to react to headlines around their then-rumoured relationship.

“Arey baap re (Oh God),” Vicky said, as Kapil warned him about what was about to happen. He then confronted the actor with a news headline that read, “Katrina se milne ke liye media ko yun chakma dete hain Vicky Kaushal, padosiyon ne kiya bhandaphod (Vicky sneaks in to meet Katrina, neighbours spill the beans).”

Vicky laughed and said in Hindi, “Sometimes, the media messages me to ask if news like this is true. I tell them that they should’ve asked me before posting such stories, why are you asking after publishing these reports. Now you’re playing, so keep playing.”

Kapil continued reading the report, which mentioned that the reason why Vicky hasn’t been spotted by the press is because he wears a mask and a hoodie. Vicky joked, “If I do this kind of preparation for my films, I’d for sure win a National Award. This doesn’t sound like I’m going to meet somebody. It sounds like I’m preparing for a surgical strike.” As Archana Puran Singh joked that Kapil was simply fueling the fire, Kapil said that he was just looking out for his ‘brother’ Vicky.

Vicky and Katrina never spoke about their relationship publicly, but were rumoured to be dating since 2019. On Thursday, they tied the knot in a lavish ceremony at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan. Announcing their wedding, the actors wrote in joint social media posts, “Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment . Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together.”