Vicky Kaushal proves he is an experienced background dancer, shares childhood pic

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal took to his Instagram handle and posted a throwback picture from his childhood days. In the picture, Vicky is seen dancing with his classmates and the actor is in the background. The throwback picture dated back to 1996.

Vicky captioned the picture, “Background mein dance karne ka bohot experience hai life mein!” Fans loved the throwback and said that Vicky has come a long way.

The actor will play a background dancer in the upcoming movie, Govinda Naam Mera. Vicky had earlier revealed that he will be dancing a lot in the film and had also said that this was the first time he got a chance to show off his skills. Govinda Naam Mera’s first song Bijli, which is a dance number, was released recently.

In an interview with IANS, Vicky said, “ “This is the first time ever that I am dancing so much on screen. I had absolute fun to explore this side of me and Bijli is just a jhalak (glimpse); my fans will see a lot of dancing from me in this film. It was fun to share the dance floor with Kiara, she is an amazing co-star and a great dancer.”

He also added, “I love the desi vibe of the song and Ganesh master’s choreography with Mika paaji, Neha and Sachin-Jigar’s vocals take the song a notch higher. I am in love with it and hope my fans will also give the film all their love.”

Govinda Naam Mera also stars Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar. The trailer of the film was released a few days ago. The film is all set to hit the theatres on December 16.