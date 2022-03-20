Vicky Kaushal escorts Katrina Kaif to their car after family dinner; ‘Kat hit the jackpot’, say fans

Actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif stepped out for dinner at a Worli restaurant on Saturday night with their families. Vicky’s father Sham Kaushal, his mother and brother Sunny Kaushal were joined by Katrina’s mother. Katrina was wearing a denim ensemble while Vicky wore a black shirt teamed with grey pants and shoes. The couple smiled and posed for the paparazzi. In the video, Vicky and Katrina hold hands as they acommpany their parents to the car, and Vicky later escorts Katrina to their car.

Fans commented on the video, saying, “Gosh he loves her family she loves his family 🧿🧿🧿🧿🧿, he protects her where her they go , kat hit the jackpot.” Another wrote, “Love, love this jodi.” One added, “They are the best ❤️…tell them ki unke ghar swarg basta hai ❤️❤️🙌…such a sweet family😍.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif and Katrina’s mother (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif and Katrina’s mother (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Vicky and Katrina turned heads when they made a grand entry at Dharma CEO Apoorva Mehta’s birthday bash, where Katrina was dressed in a light blue dress, and Vicky looked dapper in black. The couple took fans by surprise last year when they tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in December, at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. Both Katrina and Vicky returned to work soon after their wedding. Katrina, who was last seen in Sooryavanshi, began work on the Salman Khan-starrer Tiger 3. She will also be seen with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt in Jee Le Zaraa, directed by Farhan Akhtar; Phone Bhoot, with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi; and Merry Christmas, with Vijay Sethupathi. Vicky has Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Manekshaw biopic, The Immortal Ashwatthama and Laxman Utekar’s comedy drama with Sara Ali Khan in the pipeline.