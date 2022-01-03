scorecardresearch
Monday, January 03, 2022
Complaint against Vicky Kaushal as bike photos with Sara Ali Khan go viral, cops clear confusion

A local resident had filed a complaint against Vicky Kaushal alleging the illegal use of the registration number of his two-wheeler, as it had been used by the production house.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
January 3, 2022 9:55:12 am
Vicky KaushalVicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan were spotted on the streets of Indore (Photo: Instagram/ VickyKaushalfan)

On Sunday, Indore police said that  that the two-wheeler that actors Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan were seen riding on the streets of Indore for an upcoming film, belonged to the production house. The clarification came after a local resident had filed a complaint against Vicky Kaushal, alleging the illegal use of the registration number of his two-wheeler. The Indore resident said that his permission had not been taken before using the number of his two-wheeler. The complaint was made after photos of Vicky Kaushal riding the bike with Sara went viral online. The police said confusion arose owing to a bolt which made the number 1 look like 4.

“Vehicle number used in the movie sequence is mine; don’t know if the film unit is aware of it. This is illegal. He cannot use my number plate without permission. I have filed a complaint with the police. Action should be taken in the matter,” Yadav told ANI.

 

The police had approached the sets of the film to investigate the matter further. They learnt that the numbers were different. “During the investigation of the number plate, we found out that all misunderstanding was caused by the bolt fixed on the number plate. Due to that bolt, the number one is looking like number four. The number used in the movie sequence belongs to the movie production. Hence nothing illegal had been found out in our investigation,” Rajendra Soni, sub-inspector, Bangangam, said.

A member of the production house had also told ANI that the bolt was used to install the number plate. The number belongs to a member of the production house.

Vicky Kaushal, who recently got married to Katrina Kaif, has been shooting for his upcoming film in Madhya Pradhesh. On the other hand, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in the film, Atrangi Re.

