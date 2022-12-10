Vicky Kaushal plays ‘bored game’ after celebrating first wedding anniversary with Katrina Kaif. Watch video

After celebrating their first wedding anniversary in the mountains on Friday, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are spending some quality time with ecah other on their vacation. Vicky, on Saturday, shared a fun video where he’s seen playing hopscotch on a life size garden chess board.

Sharing the video, Vicky wrote in the caption, “Bored game.”

Responding to Vicky’s video, his sister-in-law and Katrina’s younger sister, Isabelle Kaif commented, “hopscotch champ 👏.” Social media content creator and actor Prajakta Koli wrote, “Where’s the lie🤷🏽‍♀️,” Sunny Kaushal’s rumoured girlfriend and actor Sharvari Wagh commented, “Best video on the internet today😂.”

Vicky’s fans were quite delighted seeing the actor use the garden chess board in a different way. One fan wrote, “Akele kheloge to boring hi hoga na,” suggesting that the actor should spend more time with Katrina. Another fan wrote, “What a combination 😂😂.”

Katrina and Vicky have both had a very busy year as they were busy shooting multiple projects. However, the couple takes every opportunity to get out of the city to spend time with each other. Both of them have not disclosed where they are exactly celebrating their first wedding anniversary, but Katrina, in one of her social media posts, shared that the two are in the mountains, as she wrote, “Pahadon mein……” and credited her husband, Vicky, for clicking her beautiful pictures.

Katrina also shared a post celebrating one year of togetherness with Vicky and called him, “My Ray of Light ☀️,” and wished him, “Happy One Year ……..❤️.” In this post Katrina shared some pictures from their wedding last year and a funny video of Vicky doing bhangra on the tunes of song “La vie en rose”, and Katrina laughing as she records it.

Katrina and Vicky tied the knot in an exclusive and lavish ceremony in Rajasthan last year. The couple had been quietly dating for some time, but hadn’t spoken about their relationship before announcing their wedding on social media. They met at a party hosted by Zoya Akhtar, where they immediately hit it off.