‘Vicky Kaushal is the peace to my hysteria,’ says Katrina Kaif: ‘He’s incredibly supportive’

Katrina Kaif has revealed that her husband, actor Vicky Kaushal, has to often remind her to take a break from work as she remains deeply involved in building her beauty brand, Kay Beauty. The actor said her passion for the business often means working beyond regular hours, including weekends. Speaking to CNBC-TV18 alongside Nykaa co-founder Adwaita Nayar, Katrina opened up about the journey of building Kay Beauty, the demands of entrepreneurship and the challenge of balancing multiple roles, particularly after becoming a mother.

Talking about the amount of time and effort that goes into running the brand, Katrina said, “You cannot count the hours. There is one person who keeps counting them, and that’s my husband, who keeps telling me to put my phone down. But when you are passionate about something, you don’t count the hours or look at the clock. There are days when we find ourselves discussing work even on Sundays.”

Katrina said that a strong passion for one’s work is essential for anyone aspiring to become an entrepreneur. She said it is this passion that gives people the confidence to take risks, overcome challenges and stay committed to their business goals.

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Katrina Kaif on balancing motherhood, marriage and business

Katrina also spoke about navigating the different roles in her life, from being an actor and entrepreneur to a wife and mother. Rather than putting pressure on herself to strike the perfect balance, she said she has learnt to give herself time and space to adjust.

“I think you have to be graceful with yourself. Give yourself time and breathing space, and allow yourself to find your feet in each of these roles as they change. Whether you are an actor, a businesswoman, a wife or a mother, you have to allow yourself the time to figure out how to balance everything,” she said.

She added that it was equally important not to be too hard on oneself during stressful moments.

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“If you don’t get it right every time, or there are moments when you feel overwhelmed and are running around trying to manage everything, you have to be kind to yourself. My husband is incredibly supportive. He is the peace to my hysteria,” she said.

Katrina and Vicky Kaushal, who got married in December 2021, welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on November 7, 2025.

Katrina Kaif on motherhood and husband Vicky Kaushal

Katrina previously opened up about motherhood and how it has changed her perspective on life and work. In a recent interview with Vogue India, the actor spoke about her postpartum journey and refusing to give in to the pressure of returning to her pre-pregnancy body.

“Bounce back? From where?” she said, adding, “I have taken a step ahead to something that was a deep desire in my heart, so why would I want to go back?” Katrina revealed that seeing her son Vihaan for the first time was an indescribable feeling.

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The actor also praised Vicky for being a hands-on father despite his demanding work schedule. “As a father, he’s been amazing. He has this incredible superpower to be 100 per cent present in the moment with Vihaan and me, even when he is tired and has been working 14, 16 or 18 hours a day,” she told the publication.

On the acting front, Katrina Kaif was last seen in Sriram Raghavan’s 2024 thriller Merry Christmas, in which she shared screen space with Vijay Sethupathi.