Vicky Kaushal: ‘Katrina is a great influence in every aspect of my life’

Bollywood stars Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the knot last year in an intimate yet grand ceremony in Rajasthan. The wedding, held on December 9, was attended by family members and close friends. Prior to their nuptials, neither Vicky nor Katrina commented on their relationship. And post it too, the couple has not spoken to the press about it, until now.

Speaking about how Katrina influences him in every aspect of his life, Vicky told Hello magazine, “Katrina is a great influence in every aspect of my life. I’m very fortunate to have found a life partner in her because she’s an extremely wise, intelligent and compassionate person,” said the National Award-winning actor, while adding he ‘learns’ something from Katrina every day.

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal has Govinda Naam Mera, The Great Indian Family, Laxman Utekar’s next and Aanand L Rai’s next project in the pipeline.

Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif will be seen sharing screen space with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra in Farhan Akhtar directorial Jee Le Zaraa. She also has Excel Entertainment’s Phone Bhoot in her kitty.