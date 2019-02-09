Vicky Kaushal on Uri’s Rs 200 crore milestone: Thank you for keeping the ‘Josh’ so high

Vicky Kaushal starrer Uri: The Surgical Strike has crossed the Rs 200 crore mark within a month of its release. The military drama has been appreciated by the critics and the audience alike. This overwhelming response to the movie has left its lead actor Vicky Kaushal emotional.

In his latest Instagram post, Kaushal takes his followers through his journey of Uri. Posting a behind the scenes video, he shares, “Your helmets, your gears, your guns… you hold on to like your life depends on them. This was one army rule we all strictly lived by, through the Shoot of the Film. Once in costume, each and every one of us was responsible for our own gears.”

“You wear them or hold them, it’s going to be with you through the span of the Shoot for that day. Our pockets would be full of protein bars, nuts and bags with bottles of energy drinks, because deep in those jungles sometimes no food trolleys or spot team were allowed to reach,” he continued.

Vicky, who played the role of Major Vihaan Shergill in the Aditya Dhar directorial, has been lauded for his performance. “Kaushal is satisfactorily bulked out and does a competent job,” The Indian Express’ film critic Shubhra Gupta wrote about his performance in her review.

In his post, the actor recalled, “Somedays I would wake up with my right index finger already bent imitating to pull the trigger. Those night shoots full of intense action, of course, were peppered with some fun banter and laughs in between shots amongst the boys, where our director @adityadharfilms would also join us.”

Thanking the audience for showering the film with a lot of love, he added, “All of this feels worth it, with the generous love the Film is getting from you all. We thank you from the bottom of our hearts for keeping the Josh so high.”

His co-actors also got a mention in the post. “Also, a big shout out to the wonderful set of co-actors I got to work with, that formed our SF team. Dhairya, Guru, Padam, Sparta, Dang, James, Rahul, Nishant, Tashi, Anurag, Himanshu, Beant, Sapru Saab, Gagan, Dev,” wrote Kaushal.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest box office figures of the movie, also revealing that Uri has become the highest grossing film in week four after SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2. “#UriTheSurgicalStrike hits double century… 💯+💯… Has ample stamina and showcasing [at plexes] to cross ₹ 225 cr… [Week 4] Fri 3.44 cr, Sat 6.62 cr, Sun 8.88 cr, Mon 2.86 cr, Tue 2.63 cr, Wed 2.40 cr, Thu 2.19 cr. Total: ₹ 200.07 cr. India biz. #Uri #HowsTheJosh,” the tweet read.