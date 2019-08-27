Vicky Kaushal on ‘Pachtaoge’: It took my heart away in a second

Actor Vicky Kaushal’s star is on the rise. Apart from enjoying his National Award win that has come within four years of his film career, Vicky is also busy promoting and celebrating the romantic single “Pachtaoge” where he is seen romancing Nora Fatehi.

Advertising

Today, at the press meet to mark the success of his debut single, “Pachtaoge”, Vicky was asked about his National Award win as well as working in the romantic number.

“It’s a beautiful, beautiful feeling. I would have never thought that in my four years of career, I will be honoured with something like this. But it also brings a huge responsibility that one should keep working like this and keep giving one’s best, that one shouldn’t be complacent and not take it for granted,” the actor told the reporters here.

“Pachtaoge”, which also features Nora Fatehi, has vocals by Arijit Singh and has been written and composed by Jaani. The music is by B Praak. Vicky, a self-confessed admirer of independent singles, said he took no time to say yes to “Pachtaoge”.

Advertising

“Bhushan ji and I had been wanting to collaborate for years but it couldn’t happen. Then one day he sent me this song and asked me to hear it once. I listened to it and honestly, kept listening it the whole day,” Vicky said.

“So I told him that I was really hooked to the song and he told me about the team that was supposed to work on the song. I thought it would be a great team to work with. I really follow my heart when it comes to doing something creative. And this just took my heart away in a second. I just jumped into it,” the actor added.

Vicky is excited to be a part of the trend of independent singles, something that had been a part of his growing up years.

“We are 90s kids. So, we still listen to those songs and remember those videos. There’s a nostalgia in it and we used to miss those songs a lot during the time this phase wasn’t there. Then Bhushan ji and T Series brought it back. So, I just wanted to be a part of a culture that I had been a part of as a child. I have fond memories of that. Today’s kids and youth have perhaps not seen that. I hope and pray that these singles and all those that come in the future bring that phase back and take it ahead,” Vicky concluded.