Vicky Kaushal: 2019 was an immensely blessed year

Vicky Kaushal delivered the first blockbuster of 2019, Uri: The Surgical Strike. While his Major Vihaan Shergill gave the youth a new catchphrase – “How’s the Josh”, the movie also got him his National Film Award for Best Actor.

The actor, who recently wrapped up Sardar Udham, recalled all the love that came his way in the year gone by. “2019 was an immensely blessed year. The love and adulation that came my way was truly special, and I am extremely grateful to everyone for it. Also, the National Award gave me the perfect end to the year,” Vicky told indianexpress.com.

The turning point in Vicky Kaushal’s career came in 2018 when films like Raazi, Sanju and Manmarziyaan cemented his position in Bollywood. Though he had just one release in 2019, Uri only helped him strengthen his hold.

In 2020, Vicky is set to venture into the horror genre with Bhoot, apart from playing the title role in biographical drama Sardar Udham. He will also begin work on Takht where he will be seen as Aurangzeb. His second collaboration with his Uri director Aditya Dhar will be The Immortal Ashwatthama. He also has the Sam Manekshaw biopic in his kitty.

Looking forward to a bright year, Vicky Kaushal said, “In 2020, I will be having two releases – Bhoot and Sardar Udham. Also, something that’ll be off my bucket list is working on a period drama. I am looking forward to collaborating with Karan Johar in Takht. The film has an ensemble cast whom I deeply admire.”

