Vicky Kaushal offers to leave the stage at Kapil Sharma Show, comedian says leave the show. Watch hilarious exchange

Bollywood actors Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani graced The Kapil Sharma Show where they promoted their recent movie Govinda Naam Mera. The duo and Kapil had a blast on the show and Kapil questioned Vicky on why he believed Kiara to be the “Udit Narayan” of actresses.

In the new promo, Vicky and Kiara are seen cracking up after Kapil delivered his hilarious one-liners. Kapil told Kiara that the makers had borne additional expenses to decorate the set ahead of Christmas and also said that Kiara was looking like ‘Santa’. Kiara, who was sporting a red co-ord set, burst out laughing after Vicky jokingly said that he would leave the stage and join the audience because Kapil was only complimenting Kiara. Vicky said, “Main udhar jaake baith jaata hoon,” to which Kapil said, “bahar, bahar.”

Kapil then said that Vicky had once said in an interview that Kiara was the Udit Narayan of actresses. He asked Vicky, “Apne inko Alka Yagnik ke piche piche jaate hue dekh liya?” Director Shashank Khaitan, Viraj Ghelani and Renuka Shahane also joined Vicky and Kiara.

In the film Govinda Naam Mera, Vicky is seen stuck in a love triangle and Kapil then questions him, “Khud ke naam se yeh aapko karne mai darr lagra tha Vicky?”

Govinda Naam Mera is currently streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar. In an interview with Film Companion, Vicky said that it was hard to essay a comical role. He said, “I did (find it hard to do a comedy film). Yes. Because it was for the first time for me. I felt like I was working on my first film. You have to land on the joke. There is a pressure in a sense that you’ll either miss it completely or you’ll land on it.”