Vicky Kaushal and Nora Fatehi to sizzle in a music video ‘Pachtaoge’

After portraying some heavy-duty roles on screen, Vicky Kaushal is all set to lighten up a bit in his upcoming music video “Pachtaoge”. Vicky, who was adjudged the Best Actor at the recently announced National Film Awards for Uri: the Surgical Strike, will be seen romancing Nora Fatehi in the special song. Nora has sprung into limelight with her recent dance numbers like “O Saki Saki”, “Dilbar” and “Kamariya”.

The new single by T-Series will release on August 23. “Pachtaoge” is composed by B Praak, and penned down by Jaani. It has been sung by Arijit Singh.

Nora, who will next be seen in Street Dancer 3D along with Varun Dhawan said, “This year the audience gets to slowly see my acting abilities with projects such as Batla House and the forthcoming Street Dancer 3D! I have been waiting for such opportunities to come my way as I have always wanted to be an actress. Now, with a project like Pachtaoge, I got to purely showcase my acting skills to another level. I would like to thank T-Series and Bhushan Kumar sir for letting me be part of this performance-based music video. I am also excited to work with Vicky Kaushal, who is such a celebrated actor. Pachtaoge is surely a step forward in my career and hopefully will be a pleasant surprise for the audience.”

Vicky, on his part, was all praise for Nora. He said in a statement, “This is the first time I have shot for a single and who better than T-Series and Bhushan Kumar to collaborate with. It was a memorable experience shooting with Nora in Shimla. She’s a person who radiates positivity. We had a lot of fun shooting with her. When I heard the song for the first time, I heard it ten times in one go! I’ve been following B Praak and Jaani’s work for long and I was happy to work with them,” he smiles, adding that “it’s an honour to be associated with the music label.”

Director Arvindr Khaira, who has directed the video said, “It was lovely shooting this with Vicky and Nora, they’re both great performers. We wanted the look and feel of the video to reflect the emotions in the song. Shimla’s cobbled streets and architecture seemed like the ideal backdrop to set our story against.”

Producer Bhushan Kumar added that he couldn’t be happier bringing Vicky and Nora together for the single. “It’s been a while that we saw a music video which is so passionate and packs in so much intensity. Vicky and Nora have done a wonderful job,” he said.