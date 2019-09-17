You won’t find any plastic bottles on our sets, shares Vicky Kaushal

Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal says Bollywood film sets are “taking extreme care” to go plastic-free. This comes days after Varun Dhawan starrer Coolie No 1 became the first set to do away with plastic bottles.

Advertising

At the green carpet of IIFA Rocks on Monday evening, Vicky shared how film sets are increasingly becoming plastic-free and opting for steel bottles. “The less you use plastic, the better. Better for us, nature, air and water. What we do today, we need to answer the next generation. We need to be careful regarding our nature. You won’t find any plastic bottles on our film sets. Now, there will be steel bottles. Extreme care is taken that there is minimal plastic or none at all. Every film set you go on, is taking care of it,” the actor told reporters here.

Among others present at the event, which is the opening ceremony of 20th International India Film Academy Awards (IIFA) was actor Katrina Kaif, who also spoke about single-use plastic.

“What Prime Minister Modi has done is an absolutely fantastic initiative. It is very simple, even if you do something as small as not using plastic straws, not drinking water from plastic bottles. It’ll make a huge difference,” Kaif shared.

Varun tweeted a few days ago a picture of himself with the cast and crew of Coolie No 1 holding steel bottles in their hands.

Being a plastic-free nation is the need of the hour and great intiative taken by our prime minister and we can all do this by making small changes. The sets of #CoolieNo1 will now only use steel bottles. @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/T5PWc4peRX — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) September 1, 2019

“Being a plastic-free nation is the need of the hour and great initiative taken by our prime minister and we can all do this by making small changes. The sets of #CoolieNo1 will now only use steel bottles,” the actor had tweeted alongside the said picture.