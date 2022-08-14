Vicky Kaushal’s name in Uri has a connection with Hrithik Roshan’s inspiring Lakshya

August 14, 2022 9:18:01 pm
Uri: The Surgical Strike is certainly one of the most talked about patriotic films in recent times. Uri’s popular ‘How’s the Josh’ line often gets referred to whenever one brings up the subject of the Indian Army in popular parlance.
As the occasion of India’s 75th Independence Day draws closer, Uri’s director Aditya Dhar shared a few details about the film.
Sharing an interesting story behind Uri: The Surgical Strike’s lead’s name, played by Vicky Kaushal, Aditya said that it was inspired by Hrithik Roshan’s name in Lakshya. “So not many people know this. Vicky’s name in the film is Vihaan Singh Shergill, and the name was inspired by Hrithik Roshan’s name in Lakshya, which was Karan Sheirgill. I really love Lakshya, so in my own way, I paid a small tribute to that film by giving Vicky’s character the same surname,” revealed the filmmaker in his recent interview with Pinkvilla.
Aditya Dhar, who is also actor Yami Gautam‘s husband, shared that film’s cast got training for four months before they started shooting for the film, out of which they trained with the army for about two months.
Uri: The Surgical Strike is based on the 2016 Indian Army’s surgical strikes on terror launch pads in Pakistan.
View this post on Instagram
Uri: The Surgical Strike has won four National Film Awards, which are: Best Director, Best Actor, Best Audiography, and Best Music Director (Background Score).
Subscriber Only Stories
The 2019-released film Uri: The Surgical Strike stars Vicky along with Yami Gautam, Mohit Raina, Kirti Kulhari, and Paresh Rawal.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Since numbers always favoured a JD(U)-RJD tie-up, why did Nitish bide his time?Premium
Loud silence today echoes Parliament’s muted stand over years on Satanic Verses banPremium
Latest News
Explained: How fighting in Ukraine has put an active nuclear plant at grave risk
Two Delhi firefighters to be honoured by President for meritorious service during 2020 Delhi riots, Uphaar fire
Naga Chaitanya wants Varun Dhawan to play his part in the remake of this movie: ‘He is a complete package’
As US weighs Guantánamo options, Saudi center may offer solution
Premier League 2022, Chelsea vs Tottenham Live Score Updates: Tuchel’s Chelsea lock horns with Conte’s Spurs at Stamford Bridge
Happy Independence Day 222: Wishes, images, quotes, status, messages, photos, and greetings cards
Rajasthan: ‘Were asked to compromise, not file case’, says family of Dalit boy killed for ‘drinking water from pot meant for upper caste teacher’
Cheteshwar Pujara hits two consecutive hundreds in Royal London One-Day Cup
The Legend of Maula Jatt trailer: Fawad Khan-Mahira Khan reunite to tell a gripping, epic tale in Pakistan’s most expensive film till date
The many lives of Shah Faesal: the doctor-bureaucrat who took to politics, now back where he began
Top quotes from President Droupadi Murmu’s maiden Independence Day eve speech
Mumbai Greens: Dahisar’s Zen Garden radiates a natural aura that’s hard to resist