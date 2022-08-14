Vicky Kaushal’s name in Uri has a connection with Hrithik Roshan’s inspiring Lakshya

Uri: The Surgical Strike is certainly one of the most talked about patriotic films in recent times. Uri’s popular ‘How’s the Josh’ line often gets referred to whenever one brings up the subject of the Indian Army in popular parlance.

As the occasion of India’s 75th Independence Day draws closer, Uri’s director Aditya Dhar shared a few details about the film.

Sharing an interesting story behind Uri: The Surgical Strike’s lead’s name, played by Vicky Kaushal, Aditya said that it was inspired by Hrithik Roshan’s name in Lakshya. “So not many people know this. Vicky’s name in the film is Vihaan Singh Shergill, and the name was inspired by Hrithik Roshan’s name in Lakshya, which was Karan Sheirgill. I really love Lakshya, so in my own way, I paid a small tribute to that film by giving Vicky’s character the same surname,” revealed the filmmaker in his recent interview with Pinkvilla.

Aditya Dhar, who is also actor Yami Gautam‘s husband, shared that film’s cast got training for four months before they started shooting for the film, out of which they trained with the army for about two months.

Uri: The Surgical Strike is based on the 2016 Indian Army’s surgical strikes on terror launch pads in Pakistan.

Uri: The Surgical Strike has won four National Film Awards, which are: Best Director, Best Actor, Best Audiography, and Best Music Director (Background Score).

The 2019-released film Uri: The Surgical Strike stars Vicky along with Yami Gautam, Mohit Raina, Kirti Kulhari, and Paresh Rawal.