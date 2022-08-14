scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, August 14, 2022

Vicky Kaushal’s name in Uri has a connection with Hrithik Roshan’s inspiring Lakshya

Ahead of India's 75th Independence Day, Uri: The Surgical Strike director Aditya Dhar shared a few interesting details about the film.

By: Entertainment Desk | Bengaluru |
August 14, 2022 9:18:01 pm
uri aditya dhar vicky kaushalUri The Surgical Strike stars Vicky Kaushal in the lead role. (Photo: Aditya Dhar/Instagram)

Uri: The Surgical Strike is certainly one of the most talked about patriotic films in recent times. Uri’s popular ‘How’s the Josh’ line often gets referred to whenever one brings up the subject of the Indian Army in popular parlance.

As the occasion of India’s 75th Independence Day draws closer, Uri’s director Aditya Dhar shared a few details about the film.

Sharing an interesting story behind Uri: The Surgical Strike’s lead’s name, played by Vicky Kaushal, Aditya said that it was inspired by Hrithik Roshan’s name in Lakshya. “So not many people know this. Vicky’s name in the film is Vihaan Singh Shergill, and the name was inspired by Hrithik Roshan’s name in Lakshya, which was Karan Sheirgill. I really love Lakshya, so in my own way, I paid a small tribute to that film by giving Vicky’s character the same surname,” revealed the filmmaker in his recent interview with Pinkvilla.

Also read |Ronnie Screwvala talks about patriotism in movies, calls it ‘soft power’ of India: ‘It connects with the youth’

Aditya Dhar, who is also actor Yami Gautam‘s husband, shared that film’s cast got training for four months before they started shooting for the film, out of which they trained with the army for about two months.

Uri: The Surgical Strike is based on the 2016 Indian Army’s surgical strikes on terror launch pads in Pakistan.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Aditya Dhar (@adityadharfilms)

Uri: The Surgical Strike has won four National Film Awards, which are: Best Director, Best Actor, Best Audiography, and Best Music Director (Background Score).

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
As US weighs Guantánamo options, Saudi center may offer solutionPremium
As US weighs Guantánamo options, Saudi center may offer solution
Their own worst enemy; how Britain’s education policy cost it the Empire’...Premium
Their own worst enemy; how Britain’s education policy cost it the Empire’...
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— RBI’s surveys to fo...Premium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— RBI’s surveys to fo...
MacBook Air 2022 review: The light little heavy weightPremium
MacBook Air 2022 review: The light little heavy weight

The 2019-released film Uri: The Surgical Strike stars Vicky along with Yami Gautam, Mohit Raina, Kirti Kulhari, and Paresh Rawal.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 14-08-2022 at 09:18:01 pm

Most Popular

1

Amid Bihar shuffle of cards, Prashant Kishor prepares to pull an ace

2

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, billionaire investor who launched Akasa Air, passes away at 62

3

Veteran investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala passes away

4

Mumbai, Maharashtra News Live Updates: Shiv Sangram chief Vinayak Mete dies in car crash

5

Shiv Sangram chief Vinayak Mete dies in car crash

Featured Stories

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, the cheerleader for Indian markets and an invaluable...
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, the cheerleader for Indian markets and an invaluable...
Amitava Kumar's open letter to Hadi Matar: You have failed -- we are all ...
Amitava Kumar's open letter to Hadi Matar: You have failed -- we are all ...
Explained: How fighting in Ukraine has put an active nuclear plant at gra...
Explained: How fighting in Ukraine has put an active nuclear plant at gra...
Explained: How Rakesh Jhunjhunwala built a new investment narrative in India
Explained: How Rakesh Jhunjhunwala built a new investment narrative in India
The many lives of Shah Faesal: the doctor-bureaucrat who took to politics...
The many lives of Shah Faesal: the doctor-bureaucrat who took to politics...
Hashtag Politics | Partition video; Savarkar over Nehru in Karnataka ad: ...
Hashtag Politics | Partition video; Savarkar over Nehru in Karnataka ad: ...
The many lives of Shah Faesal: Bureaucrat who took to politics, now back where he began

The many lives of Shah Faesal: Bureaucrat who took to politics, now back where he began

Woman killed by estranged husband amid divorce mediation
Karnataka

Woman killed by estranged husband amid divorce mediation

Inspired by Bollywood movie ‘Special 26’, 7 pose as cops to rob wellness centre
Delhi

Inspired by Bollywood movie ‘Special 26’, 7 pose as cops to rob wellness centre

Why has J&J decided to discontinue its talc-based baby powder?
Explained

Why has J&J decided to discontinue its talc-based baby powder?

Fire at Coptic church in Cairo kills 41, 14 injured

Fire at Coptic church in Cairo kills 41, 14 injured

Since numbers always favoured a JD(U)-RJD tie-up, why did Nitish bide his time?
Express Opinion

Since numbers always favoured a JD(U)-RJD tie-up, why did Nitish bide his time?

Premium
MacBook Air 2022 review: The light little heavy weight

MacBook Air 2022 review: The light little heavy weight

Premium
Loud silence today echoes Parliament’s muted stand over years on Satanic Verses ban
Salman Rushdie attack

Loud silence today echoes Parliament’s muted stand over years on Satanic Verses ban

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day
SPONSORED

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Mahesh Babu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kartik Aaryan: 14 celebrity photos you should not miss
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Aug 14: Latest News
Advertisement