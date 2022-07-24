Vicky Kaushal celebrates ‘Masaan Day’ as film completes 7 years, father Sham Kaushal says ‘proud of you puttar’

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal took a trip down memory lane on Sunday as his celebrated film Masaan completed seven years. On the occasion, Vicky took to social media and thanked his fans as he wrote, “7 saal ho gaye! Dil se shukriya.”

Vicky shared some stills from Masaan and a few BTS photos as well. Directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, Masaan also starred Shweta Tripathi, Richa Chadha, Sanjay Mishra, Pankaj Tripathi among others.

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar congratulated Vicky and wrote in the comments section, “What a film and how sublime were you? Congratulations ♥️” Fahran Akhtar wrote, “Such a good film and such a good performance 👍🏽👍🏽 to the whole team.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

Vicky’s father Sham Kaushal wrote in the comments, “God is & has been very kind. Love u & proud of u Puttar. Gratitude to all. 🤗🤗”

Ishaan Khatter wished Vicky “Happy masaan day.” Shweta and Neeraj also dropped emojis on the post.

On the special occasion, the actor took out some time to connect with his fans. He shared a story on Instagram and shared, “Zoom call with fanpage admins and it really made my day. Thank you I love you so much.” The actor also used the song Tu Kisi Rail Si from Masaan in the background.

Vicky’s upcoming films include Sam Bahadur, Govinda Mera Naam, The Immortal Ashwathhama and Laxman Utekar’s next.