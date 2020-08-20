Vicky Kaushal and Manushi Chhillar to team up for YRF’s comedy film?

The YRF film will mark Vicky Kaushal and Manushi Chhillar's first collaboration. (Photos: Vicky Kaushal/Instagram and Manushi Chhillar/Instagram)

Actor Vicky Kaushal and former Miss World Manushi Chhillar are all set to share screen space in an upcoming comedy film, which will be produced by Yash Raj Films.

A source told indianexpress.com, “This is an announcement waiting to happen. Manushi has been signed opposite Vicky for the comedy that YRF is producing. YRF is being very aggressive about Manushi as a talent. She is an outsider. She has already made her mark by winning the Miss World crown in 2017, seventeen years after Priyanka Chopra won the award. Manushi got Prithviraj on her own merit as she prepped hard and delivered a fantastic audition. So, all eyes are on her for sure with another big announcement because it looks like she is being propped up as a star in the making.”

The sourced added, “Vicky and Manushi will be a very interesting pairing and definitely one of the youngest and freshest romantic jodis in Bollywood. This is Vicky’s first comedy film and Manushi will also be trying her hand in this genre for the first time. It will definitely be a pairing to watch out for.”

On the work front, Manushi Chhillar will be seen next in YRF’s mega historical drama Prithviraj, starring Akshay Kumar in the lead role. Vicky Kaushal will be seen portraying the titular role in biographical film Sardar Udham Singh.

