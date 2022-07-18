Vicky Kaushal’s love for Katrina Kaif is for ‘infinity’, see their adorable click from Maldives

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s Maldives escapade is everything romantic getaways are made of. Though Katrina’s birthday weekend was celebrated in the presence of not just Vicky, but even their close gang of friends, one click of the couple in melting our hearts on Monday.

Vicky posted a picture with his wife Katrina on Instagram which oozed everything love and beyond. The all-white picture has the couple on a yacht as they smile. Vicky shared the photo with an infinity sign, symbolically telling us that his love for Katrina is for the keeps.

Katrina and Vicky was spotted at Mumbai airport on July 15, jetting off to an undisclosed location. They were accompanied by Vicky’s brother Sunny Kaushal and his rumoured girlfriend Sharvari Wagh. Filmmaker Kabir Khan and wife Mini Mathur are also vacationing with them.

Katrina, who turned 39 on July 16, posted photographs with her girl gang from Maldives on her birthday. We also saw actor Iliana D’Cruz, Angira Dhar, director Karishma Kohli and Katrina’s younger sister Isabel Kaif in the photos. Sunny Kaushal also shared an image with his sister-in-law on Instagram.

After keeping their relationship under wraps, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot on December 9, 2021. The two have ever since been posting adorable photos on social media, pronouncing their love for each other.

At the recent IIFA event, Vicky Kaushal revealed how he feels as a married man. “It’s going good. I actually feel settled. I think that’s the appropriate word. God has been kind, be it my personal or professional life,” he said.