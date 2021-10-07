Vicky Kaushal looks intense in Sardar Udham’s new still, shares story of the revolutionary

Vicky Kaushal is gearing up for the release of his film Sardar Udham. Helmed by Shoojit Sircar, the film is based on the life of revolutionary Sardar Udham Singh who assassinated Michael O’Dwyer, the lieutenant governor of Punjab at the time of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. The film will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video on October 16.

Ahead of the film’s release, Kaushal posted a photo of himself on social media, revealing his look as Udham Singh when the freedom fighter was in prison. In the photo, Kaushal wears a rugged look and has a scar on his forehead. The look has impressed many fans and celebrities including Guneet Monga, Dharmesh Yelande, Amol Parashar and Mukesh Chabbra, among others.

Along with the photo, the actor shared the story of the man who took revenge for the Jallianwala Bagh massacre in 1919. “1931, Prison, India. Udham Singh was in prison for possession of prohibited papers “Ghadr-i-Gunj” (“Voice of Revolt”). He was released later but under constant surveillance. Soon, he escaped to Europe and never got to return to India. #SardarUdham #SardarUdhamOnPrime | Oct 16,” Vicky Kaushal captioned the picture.

At the trailer launch of Sardar Udham, Vicky had said he hopes that the Shoojit Sircar film can acquaint people with the freedom fighter. “Sardar Udham Singh and many other people who gave their lives for our freedom struggle get lost in a line, paragraph or a page in our history books. Sardar Udham Singh was probably that one line, paragraph or a page in the book.”

He added, “But because I had heard his stories from my grandparents and parents, there was always this connection straight from my core where I related to that man. I related to his angst.”

Saradar Udham also features Shaun Scott, Stephen Hogan, Banita Sandhu, Kirsty Averton and Amol Parashar in pivotal roles. It has been produced by Rising Sun Films and backed by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar.