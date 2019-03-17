Have you seen these photos of Vicky Kaushal, Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor?

From Vicky Kaushal’s intense look to Kriti Sanon’s fun one from a brand shoot, here’s what the stars shared on their social media accounts today.

Vicky Kaushal posted this latest click of himself on his Instagram account.

Sharing this one, Shahid Kapoor wrote, “Almost home. 7 days to go #kabirsingh.”

Kriti Sanon posted these clicks with the caption, “Back to school?! 👧🏻😜😂 #Brandshoot.”

Amitabh Bachchan shared a birthday wish for his daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda and wrote, “Happy birthday to the best daughter in the World .. how beautifully you have grown .. 💕❤️🌺🌸.”

Abhishek Bachchan also shared a birthday wish for sister Shweta and wrote, “Happy birthday to the big sis!! Thankfully, my hand-mouth coordination has improved since then!!! Have a wonderful day and an ever better year, Shwetdi. Love you. 🤗”

Arjun Rampal shared this picture with the caption, “Thank you #Jaipur what incredible energy!!! Big love back. See you back soon @gclub_jaipur Next city coming soon.”

Sania Mirza shared this click of herself featuring Parineeti Chopra.

Manish Malhotra shared this click and wrote, “#posers #lastnight @chivasindia #alchemy with the very gorgeous @malaikaaroraofficial.”

“Friends who meet on a flight … @malaikaaroraofficial @aditiraohydari @aparshakti_khurana,” wrote Manish Malhotra in the caption of this photo.