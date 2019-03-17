Have you seen these photos of Vicky Kaushal, Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor?

Toggle Menu
Vicky Kaushal, Kriti Sanon, Shahid Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and a few others shared photos on their social media accounts.

From Vicky Kaushal’s intense look to Kriti Sanon’s fun one from a brand shoot, here’s what the stars shared on their social media accounts today.

Vicky Kaushal
(Photo: Vicky Kaushal/ Instagram)

Vicky Kaushal posted this latest click of himself on his Instagram account.

Shahid Kapoor
(Photo: Shahid Kapoor/ Instagram)

Sharing this one, Shahid Kapoor wrote, “Almost home. 7 days to go #kabirsingh.”

Kriti Sanon
(Photo: Kriti Sanon/ Instagram)

Kriti Sanon posted these clicks with the caption, “Back to school?! 👧🏻😜😂 #Brandshoot.”

Amitabh Bachchan
(Photo: Amitabh Bachchan/ Instagram)

Amitabh Bachchan shared a birthday wish for his daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda and wrote, “Happy birthday to the best daughter in the World .. how beautifully you have grown .. 💕❤️🌺🌸.”

Abhishek Bachchan
(Photo: Abhishek Bachchan/ Instagram)

Abhishek Bachchan also shared a birthday wish for sister Shweta and wrote, “Happy birthday to the big sis!! Thankfully, my hand-mouth coordination has improved since then!!! Have a wonderful day and an ever better year, Shwetdi. Love you. 🤗”

Arjun Rampal
(Photo: Arjun Rampal/ Instagram)

Arjun Rampal shared this picture with the caption, “Thank you #Jaipur what incredible energy!!! Big love back. See you back soon @gclub_jaipur Next city coming soon.”

Sania Mirza
(Photo: Sania Mirza/ Instagram)

Sania Mirza shared this click of herself featuring Parineeti Chopra.

Manish Malhotra
(Photo: Manish Malhotra/ Instagram)

Manish Malhotra shared this click and wrote, “#posers #lastnight @chivasindia #alchemy with the very gorgeous @malaikaaroraofficial.”

malaika arora, Manish Malhotra
(Photo: Manish Malhotra/ Instagram)

“Friends who meet on a flight … @malaikaaroraofficial @aditiraohydari @aparshakti_khurana,” wrote Manish Malhotra in the caption of this photo.

