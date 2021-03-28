Vicky Kaushal, Kriti Sanon to star in Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein sequel?

Actors Vicky Kaushal and Kriti Sanon are reportedly in talks to join the sequel of 2001 cult romance Rehna Hai Terre Dil Mein. Both the actors, who are yet to star in a project together, are in “advanced talks” with the makers, discussing date schedules and financial formalities, sources close to the development told Pinkvilla,

“They were on the lookout for a fresh and unconventional casting and that’s when, the casting director suggested the names of Kriti and Vicky. Both the actors are keen to do the film, and the modalities in terms of the financials and dates for the shoot schedule is being worked upon at the moment. The idea is to go on the floors by end of 2022,” said the insider, adding further that the paper work is yet to be done.

Rehnaa Hai Tere Dil Mein was produced by Vashu Bhagnani, and its sequel is being headed by son Jackky, who is “very excited for the film.” The team is in talks with director Ravi Udyawar, of Mom fame. He is currently busy with the Siddhant Chaturvedi and Malavika Mohanan-starrer Yudhra, and soon after completing the film, he is expected to begin the romantic film.

“Jackky is very excited for this film and is personally involved in every aspect, right from the script to the music. It’s a cult film and taking it forward is a big responsibility,” added the source.

Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein marked Dia Mirza’s acting debut, while it was Madhavan’s first full fledged Hindi film. It was directed by Gautham Menon, who had remade his own Tamil romance Minnale. The romance also starred Saif Ali Khan in a pivotal role. Interestingly, the film wasn’t a success at the time of release but became a big satellite hit later. Thanks to Madhavan and Dia’s stunning chemistry and a beautiful, romantic soundtrack, Rehna Hai Terre Dil Mein has acquired a cult status today. In fact, Madhavan has earlier said that remaking the film would be a great idea.