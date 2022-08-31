Vicky Kaushal kisses Katrina Kaif as he wins award, says ‘dearest wife, you bring so much happiness…’

It was Vicky Kaushal’s night to shine, literally and metaphorically, at an awards event in Mumbai on Tuesday. The actor looked dapper as he made his first joint appearance with wife, actor Katrina Kaif, at the Filmfare Awards, and went on to win a trophy for his performance in Sardar Udham Singh.

Dressed in a blingy tuxedo, Vicky didn’t walk the red carpet with Katrina but the duo was seen hand in hand inside the venue. Vicky led Katrina – looking gorgeous in a saree with her hair open – hand in hand to their seats and the couple was seen seated with his brother, actor Sunny Kaushal.

Later as Vicky performed at the awards night, he walked up to Katrina and Sunny too. Katrina Kaif was also the loudest to cheer as Vicky was awarded the Best Actor (Critics) for his phenomenal performance in Sardar Udham. Thanking Katrina and his family from the dais, Vicky said in his speech, “I love you mom-dad. I love you dearest wife, you have brought so much happiness in my life. Thank you Sunny, you guys make me who I am as a person.”

He also paid a tribute to late actor Irrfan Khan who was initially supposed to do the film. “This is my first Filmfare. This feels very very special. It was a special film for all of us. So thankful to Shoojit Da. My performance in this film is a tribute to Irrfan Khan. I miss him so much,” Vicky said.

On the red carpet, Katrina also spoke about their wedding in Rajasthan earlier this year and how it was attended only by very close family and friends, “More than trying to be private, we were unfortunately restricted by Covid. My family has been personally affected by Covid. This was something we wanted to be cautious about. This year has been much better. We are both very happy.”