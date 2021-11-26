Vicky Kaushal’s cousin rubbishes rumours of wedding with Katrina Kaif: ‘It’s not taking place’

The fervour surrounding Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s rumoured wedding continues to grow each day, as reports of lavish ceremonies circulate. However, Vicky’s cousin Upasana Vohra has quashed rumours of the wedding, and said that there are no such plans.

Upasana told Dainik Bhaskar that the couple won’t be tying the knot in December, contrary to the rumours that are spreading like wildfire. “Reports about preparations to the wedding dates are all rumours being spread in the media. The marriage is not taking place. If such a thing happens, they will announce it. In Bollywood, such rumours are often circulated and later it turns out that it was something else. They are just temporary rumours. I had a talk with my brother recently. There is nothing like that. I don’t want to comment on this issue anymore, but the marriage is not taking place at the moment,” said Upasana.

Also Read | Katrina Kaif denies wedding rumours with Vicky Kaushal

There has been much speculation about Vicky and Katrina tying the knot in Rajasthan. Recently, it was believed that the couple would be getting married at the Six Senses Fort Barwara outside Ranthambore next month. Fashion account Diet Sabya was speculating about Vicky-Kat’s wedding looks on Instagram when one user revealed via DM, “Katrina and Vicky are getting married at the Six Senses Fort Barwara outside Ranthambore next month. Our local safari guide told us. They’ve all been hired.” Diet Sabya posted the DM on Instagram.

In October, Vicky had fuelled the speculation by saying he would ‘get engaged soon enough‘. Refuting rumours of a roka ceremony having taken place, he had told The Times Of India, “The news was circulated by your friends. I’ll get engaged soon enough, when the time is right. Uska bhi time aayega (the time will come).” The two actors have been rumoured to be dating for quite a while now, and are often papped visiting each other.

Vicky Kaushal was last seen in Udham Singh, while Katrina Kaif was in Sooryavanshi.