Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif try their hand at zip-lining. Watch video

Vicky Kaushal on Monday dropped an exciting video of his recent excursion with a close group of friends. The actor and his partner Katrina Kaif are currently enjoying some down time with their close-knit circle, which includes celebrities like Anand Tiwari, Angira Dhar, Isabelle Kaif, Mini Mathur, Kabir Khan and Sharvari Wagh, among others.

The group is currently having the time of their lives in the Maldives. In Vicky’s latest video, we see him and his bunch of friends zip-lining.

Vicky Kaushal shared the video with a caption that read, “The best part of life! 🧿🎶.”

Earlier in the day, Vicky had shared a stunning image of himself and wife Katrina Kaif. Both looked happy and calm in their respective white attires. Vicky had shared the post with an infinity symbol.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the knot in December 2021 after a few years of dating each other. The grand but intimate affair in Rajasthan was attended by their family members and close friends.