Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal travel economy class, amazed fans call them ‘down to earth’. Watch video

Bollywood couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal appeared to be jetting off for a Christmas vacation when they were spotted at the Mumbai airport on Saturday. Now, a new video has revealed that the couple flew to New Delhi, and what’s more, they travelled in economy class. The actors were spotted by fans on the plane, who shot videos of them, which were later shared on social media.

A video of Vicky and Katrina aboard a flight shows them seated next to each other, busy on their respective mobile phones. While Katrina is wearing a black tracksuit and black shades, Vicky is seen in maroon track pants which he paired with a grey hoodie. In another video, the couple is walking along the aisle without drawing much attention from their fellow passengers. Another video showed Vicky and Katrina at the Delhi airport, rushing towards their car.

Fans were surprised by Katrina and Vicky travelling in economy class. One of them wrote in the comments section, “Flying Economy? Wow, #katrinakaif you so down to earth.” Another wrote, “They’re flying economy? Wow.” A third comment read, “I thought they might never travel in economy.” But one of them pointed out, “Who wears glasses inside the plane I wonder?” Some others disapproved of the privacy breach. One of them wrote, “This is so wrong to whoever posted & recorded this.. let them be omg.. “. Another comment read, “Yeh galat hai…. shooting a person with their permission should be crime!”

On Saturday, Vicky and Katrina were spotted at the Mumbai airport hand-in-hand. Photos and videos left fans wondering if they were off to celebrate their first wedding anniversary.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif got married in December 2021 in an intimate ceremony in Rajasthan. Recently, Vicky revealed how his parents reacted when he decided to marry Katrina. He told Filmfare, “They were very happy. They are extremely fond of her. They’re extremely in love with the person that she is. I think when there’s goodness in your heart, it always just reflects in everything that you do and everything that you are.”

Vicky was last seen in the Disney Plus Hotstar film Govinda Naam Mera. Katrina has been recently working on Merry Christmas along with Vijay Sethupathi.