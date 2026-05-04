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Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif spotted at Mumbai airport, fans ask, ‘Where is son Vihaan?’
New parents Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif were spotted at the Mumbai airport in the wee hours of Monday. However, the actor couple didn't bring their son Vihaan along.
Actor couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif welcomed their first child, baby boy Vihaan, in November last year. Since then, Vicky has been spotted at several events but Katrina has mostly stayed away from the limelight. And now, the new parents have made their first appearance together after embracing parenthood. Fans have flooded social media with adoration for the duo, but miss little Vihaan, who did not appear to be travelling with them.
In the videos and photos shared by the paparazzi on Instagram late Sunday night, Vicky and Katrina were seen arriving at the Mumbai airport. The actor couple were all smiles, happily posing for the paps. They were carrying a cool and casual airport look. While Vicky was wearing a black T-shirt with matching denims and a brown jacket. On the other hand, Katrina opted for an all-black outfit, and she completed her look with an overcoat and black sunglasses.
ALSO READ | ‘Katrina Kaif is a superhero, warrior as a mother’: Vicky Kaushal lauds wife Katrina Kaif, says ‘there’s very little’ for him to do as a new dad
As soon as the videos circulated on the internet, fans couldn’t stop gushing over the happy couple. While many of them loved how they looked together, others wondered why their newborn son wasn’t travelling with them. A fan wrote, “Gorgeous mommy and daddy.” Another user commented, “Vihaan’s cutest parents.” “Vihaan is sitting inside the car?” a third comment questioned. “Where is baby Kaushal?” a curious comment read.
About Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif were in a relationship for a brief period before getting married in 2021 in a private wedding ceremony in Rajasthan, with their close friends and family members. The couple became parents to son Vihaan Kaushal, in November 2025. While posting a glimpse of their son on Instagram, they wrote, “Our ray of light, Vihaan Kaushal विहान कौशल. Prayers are answered. Life is beautiful. Our world is changed in an instant. Gratitude beyond words.”
On the work front, Vicky was last seen in the 2025 historical drama Chhaava. He played the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in the film, and it emerged as a blockbuster hit. The actor will next feature in Love & War, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. It also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in lead roles. The film is set to hit the theatres on January 21, 2027. On the other hand, Katrina Kaif has not announced any new project yet.
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