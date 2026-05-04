Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif spotted at Mumbai airport, fans ask, ‘Where is son Vihaan?’

Actor couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif welcomed their first child, baby boy Vihaan, in November last year. Since then, Vicky has been spotted at several events but Katrina has mostly stayed away from the limelight. And now, the new parents have made their first appearance together after embracing parenthood. Fans have flooded social media with adoration for the duo, but miss little Vihaan, who did not appear to be travelling with them.

In the videos and photos shared by the paparazzi on Instagram late Sunday night, Vicky and Katrina were seen arriving at the Mumbai airport. The actor couple were all smiles, happily posing for the paps. They were carrying a cool and casual airport look. While Vicky was wearing a black T-shirt with matching denims and a brown jacket. On the other hand, Katrina opted for an all-black outfit, and she completed her look with an overcoat and black sunglasses.