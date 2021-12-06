Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif spotted at airport as they leave for Rajasthan, see photos

December 6, 2021 7:20:01 pm
Soon-to-be married couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have left for Rajasthan. While Katrina was spotted along with her mother dressed in traditional yellow attire, Kaushal was clicked happily waving at the paparazzi.
Earlier in the day, a video of Vicky Kaushal sending out food boxes to photographers stationed outside his house was widely circulated on the internet. And on Sunday, a fresh-faced Katrina was seen leaving Vicky’s house after reportedly partaking in some pre-wedding ceremonies.
Although the couple has remained mum about their relationship till now, Vicky and Katrina are said to tie the knot on December 9 in Rajasthan’s Six Senses Fort Barwara, Sawai Madhopur district. The mehendi and sangeet functions will reportedly be held on December 7 and 8.
On the work front, Katrina Kaif was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s police actioner Sooryavanshi, which is minting moolah at the box office. Vicky Kaushal, meanwhile, was last seen in Shoojit Sircar directorial Sardar Udham.
