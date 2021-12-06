scorecardresearch
Monday, December 06, 2021
Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif spotted at airport as they leave for Rajasthan, see photos

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are said to tie the knot on December 9 in Rajasthan’s Six Senses Fort Barwara, Sawai Madhopur district. The mehendi and sangeet functions will reportedly be held on December 7 and 8.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
December 6, 2021 7:20:01 pm
vikkatKatina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal will reportedly tie the knot on December 9. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Soon-to-be married couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have left for Rajasthan. While Katrina was spotted along with her mother dressed in traditional yellow attire, Kaushal was clicked happily waving at the paparazzi.

Earlier in the day, a video of Vicky Kaushal sending out food boxes to photographers stationed outside his house was widely circulated on the internet. And on Sunday, a fresh-faced Katrina was seen leaving Vicky’s house after reportedly partaking in some pre-wedding ceremonies.

Also Read |Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal’s wedding to be attended by 120 guests, RT PCR test compulsory for unvaccinated
katrina kaif Katrina Kaif spotted leaving for airport from her Mumbai home. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) katrina kaif photo Katrina Kaif was clicked in the car on her way to the airport. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) katrina kaif wedding Katrina Kaif waves at the camera at the airport. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) vicky kaushal Vicky Kaushal leaves for Rajasthan. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Although the couple has remained mum about their relationship till now, Vicky and Katrina are said to tie the knot on December 9 in Rajasthan’s Six Senses Fort Barwara, Sawai Madhopur district. The mehendi and sangeet functions will reportedly be held on December 7 and 8.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

On the work front, Katrina Kaif was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s police actioner Sooryavanshi, which is minting moolah at the box office. Vicky Kaushal, meanwhile, was last seen in Shoojit Sircar directorial Sardar Udham.

