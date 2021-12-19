Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif shift to their Juhu house, Sham Kaushal attends puja ceremony. See photos

Newlyweds Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have reportedly moved into their new house. The couple was seen arriving at their Juhu house on Sunday morning. Vicky’s parents Sham Kaushal and Veena Kaushal were also spotted outside Vicky and Katrina’s building.

In a video shared by paparazzi on social media, the cars of Vicky and Katrina were seen entering the building complex. The caption of the video read, “#KatrinaKaif #VickyKaushal came last night to their new home and today morning at 8 am for their new घर की पूजा ceremony. Close family members also joined in.” The two actors have rented a new house in the same building as Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli.

Earlier, while congratulating VickKat (as the fans of two stars fondly address them), Anushka had joked, “Congratulations to both you beautiful people! Wishing you guys a lifetime of togetherness, love and understanding. Also glad you are finally married so that now you can move into your house soon and we can stop hearing construction sounds.”

Vicky and Katrina married each other after dating for some time. The couple kept their relationship away from the media glare. Their three days of wedding celebrations were also kept an intimate affair. It was only after taking the wedding vows that they made their relationship official. “Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together,” they wrote.