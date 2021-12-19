scorecardresearch
Sunday, December 19, 2021
Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif shift to their Juhu house, Sham Kaushal attends puja ceremony. See photos

Vicky Kaushal's parents Sham Kaushal and Veena Kaushal were spotted outside Vicky and Katrina Kaif's building. They were there to attend a puja ceremony.

December 19, 2021 4:39:53 pm
vicky kaushal katrina kaif new houseVicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have rented a new house in Juhu. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Newlyweds Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have reportedly moved into their new house. The couple was seen arriving at their Juhu house on Sunday morning. Vicky’s parents Sham Kaushal and Veena Kaushal were also spotted outside Vicky and Katrina’s building.

In a video shared by paparazzi on social media, the cars of Vicky and Katrina were seen entering the building complex. The caption of the video read, “#KatrinaKaif #VickyKaushal came last night to their new home and today morning at 8 am for their new घर की पूजा ceremony. Close family members also joined in.” The two actors have rented a new house in the same building as Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli.

 

Also read |Katrina Kaif shares picture of her henna adorned hands, fans try to find Vicky Kaushal's name in it
vicky kaushal parents Sham Kaushal greets media present outside Vicky Kaushal’s house. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) sham kaushal Sham Kaushal with his wife Veena Kaushal. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Earlier, while congratulating VickKat (as the fans of two stars fondly address them), Anushka had joked, “Congratulations to both you beautiful people! Wishing you guys a lifetime of togetherness, love and understanding. Also glad you are finally married so that now you can move into your house soon and we can stop hearing construction sounds.”

Also read |Katrina Kaif pens down an emotional post for her sister squad post wedding: ‘We sisters always protected each other’

Vicky and Katrina married each other after dating for some time. The couple kept their relationship away from the media glare. Their three days of wedding celebrations were also kept an intimate affair. It was only after taking the wedding vows that they made their relationship official. “Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together,” they wrote.

