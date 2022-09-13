Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif share the screen for an ad campaign, fans call them ‘cuties’

For everyone who was waiting to watch Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif together on-screen, your wish has been granted. Though the couple hasn’t found the right movie script yet, they have come together for an ad campaign. Pictures from their photoshoot for the same have surfaced on social media.

The viral photos have Vicky and Katrina dressed in their best vacation clothes. They look adorable together as they pose for the ad campaign of a travel brand. One of the pictures has Vicky looking at his wife Katrina romantically while she blushes. Fans have found the pictures ‘cute’ and have been showering love on the couple.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif got married in December 2021, after dating each other for quite some time. They had an intimate wedding ceremony in Rajasthan.

The couple didn’t speak much about their love story but recently during her appearance on Koffee with Karan Season 7, Katrina revealed that it was filmmaker Zoya Akhtar with whom she shared about having feelings for the Uri star.

Talking about her relationship with Vicky, she said, “It was my destiny and it was really meant to be. There were so many coincidences that at one point all of it just felt so unreal.”

Besides the ad campaign, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are busy with their respective films. Vicky is shooting for Meghna Gulzar’s film based on the life of field marshal Sam Manekshaw, and Katrina is looking forward to the release of her movie Phone Bhoot.