scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 13, 2022

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif share the screen for an ad campaign, fans call them ‘cuties’

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have come together for an ad campaign. Pictures from their photoshoot for the same have surfaced on social media.

vicky kaushal katrina kaif adVicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have together on the screen for the first time. (Photo: itsewrem/Instagram)

For everyone who was waiting to watch Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif together on-screen, your wish has been granted. Though the couple hasn’t found the right movie script yet, they have come together for an ad campaign. Pictures from their photoshoot for the same have surfaced on social media.

The viral photos have Vicky and Katrina dressed in their best vacation clothes. They look adorable together as they pose for the ad campaign of a travel brand. One of the pictures has Vicky looking at his wife Katrina romantically while she blushes. Fans have found the pictures ‘cute’ and have been showering love on the couple.

Also read |Katrina Kaif opens up about her love story with Vicky Kaushal: ‘He was never on my radar, he was just a name I had heard’

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif got married in December 2021, after dating each other for quite some time. They had an intimate wedding ceremony in Rajasthan.

The couple didn’t speak much about their love story but recently during her appearance on Koffee with Karan Season 7, Katrina revealed that it was filmmaker Zoya Akhtar with whom she shared about having feelings for the Uri star.

Talking about her relationship with Vicky, she said, “It was my destiny and it was really meant to be. There were so many coincidences that at one point all of it just felt so unreal.”

Besides the ad campaign, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are busy with their respective films. Vicky is shooting for Meghna Gulzar’s film based on the life of field marshal Sam Manekshaw, and Katrina is looking forward to the release of her movie Phone Bhoot.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 13-09-2022 at 09:38:18 pm
Next Story

Picture This: From Kashmir to Kerala, the most talked about political events today

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments

Top News

Ayan Mukerji reveals Brahmastra 2 aiming for Dec 2025 release
EXCLUSIVE

Ayan Mukerji reveals Brahmastra 2 aiming for Dec 2025 release

Rahul Gandhi, shun the shortcuts in Bharat Jodo Yatra
John Brittas writes

Rahul Gandhi, shun the shortcuts in Bharat Jodo Yatra

Why has a Delhi court asked Amazon to stop selling Rooh Afza made in Pakistan?

Why has a Delhi court asked Amazon to stop selling Rooh Afza made in Pakistan?

Suppose somebody is selling spurious apples in a mall, will you pull up landlord: Amazon argues before HC

Suppose somebody is selling spurious apples in a mall, will you pull up landlord: Amazon argues before HC

Why you should read ‘Shanghai Cooperation Organisation’ or ‘G7 Group’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Shanghai Cooperation Organisation’ or ‘G7 Group’

Premium
Why is India's August unemployment rate the highest in the past 12 months?

Why is India's August unemployment rate the highest in the past 12 months?

Premium
Seven-star resort in Kerala worth Rs 200 crore to be razed over CRZ violations

Seven-star resort in Kerala worth Rs 200 crore to be razed over CRZ violations

The dangerous extortion racket run by instant loan apps and their link to China

The dangerous extortion racket run by instant loan apps and their link to China

As Central Vista reopens, some thoughts on eating ice cream & Central Delhi
Opinion

As Central Vista reopens, some thoughts on eating ice cream & Central Delhi

Pakistan floods threaten food security as critical crops destroyed

Pakistan floods threaten food security as critical crops destroyed

Why popping Azithromycin arbitrarily may make you drug-resistant

Why popping Azithromycin arbitrarily may make you drug-resistant

Scientists discover ‘strange’ diamonds in meteorite from another planet

Scientists discover ‘strange’ diamonds in meteorite from another planet

Latest News

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Ananya Panday vacation photos
Ananya Panday does touristy things in Italy
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Sep 13: Latest News
Advertisement